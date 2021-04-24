Splitsvilla 13 Spoiler: Kat And Kevin Become The First Ideal Match; Nikhil Malik Plays Smart Move

MTV Splitsvilla 13 is creating a solid buzz amongst the young audiences in India. The show hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone is getting interesting for the viewers with each episode, all thanks to the powerful contestants. The upcoming episode will uniquely show the gamble of love. After the entry of wild villains Sapna Malik and Devashish Chandiramani, other contestants are trying hard to find connections in them.

Later, Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone announce a task, where Sapna will be competing against one of the girls from Silver Villa to stay in Golden Villa. Sapna chooses Dhruv Malik as her partner and selects Samruddhi Jadhav and Trevon Dias as their competitors. Both the couple chooses Kevin Almasifar-Kat Kristian and Nikita Bhamidipati-Samarthya Gupta to help them respectively.

In the task, both the ladies will have to collect hearts which is on their body and give them to a helper guy, who will fill a big blue big heart with them. After the super-entertaining task, Sapna Malik and Dhruv Malik win it and get an opportunity to stay in the Golden Villa. In the dome session, Shivam Sharma, Riya Kishanchandani, Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput will be seen arguing with Kevin-Kat and Vyomesh Koul.

Interestingly, Rannvijay asks other Golden Villa couples Nikhil Malik-Avantika Sharma and Vyomesh Koul-Aarushi Chib to save one couple each. Vyomesh and Aarushi choose Devashish and Bhumika. Meanwhile, Kevin and Kat go in front of the oracle and become the first ideal match of Splitsvilla X3. After that, all are interested to see whom they want to dump.

Notably, the first ideal match writes Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput's name, however, Nikhil and Avantika change the game by writing Jay-Aditi's name to save them. Well, this is the first time that in Splitsvilla an ideal match couldn't dump anyone in the dome session. Well, the entire episode is quite interesting and you will love to see it on the small screen. Stay tuned for more Splitsvilla 13 updates!