Teri Laadli Main To Go Off-Air Due To COVID-19 Crisis, Confirms Actor Gaurav Wadhwa

The second wave of COVID-19 has started affecting the entertainment industry. A few days ago, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the shootings of TV shows, films and ads will be halted in the state due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Because of this rule, several makers shifted their shoot locations outside Maharashtra. However, there are some TV shows which got affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest news coming right from the tinsel town, Star Bharat show Teri Laadli Main is going off-air soon due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The show stars Gaurav Wadhwa, Hemangi Kavi and Mayuri Kapadane in the lead roles, and it was started in January 2021. Due to Maharashtra government's rule of no shooting in Mumbai, the channel decided to end the show.

Teri Laadli Main's lead actor Gaurav Wadhwa himself is disappointed with the news, as he expressed his sadness with a media portal. Gaurav told Spotboye, "The news is true. I also got to know about this yesterday. It is sad that all this is happening because of the pandemic. We all were so attached to the show and it is heartbreaking for us to learn. We are not even shooting the climax; it has gone off air abruptly."

Last year, when the first lockdown was imposed in March, shows like Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes, Nazar 2, Vidya, Isharo Isharo Mein, Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do and more had gone off-air due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, now it is quite sad to see the new shows getting shut due to the crisis.