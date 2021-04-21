Exclusive! Imlie Star Mayuri Deshmukh Shares Her Experience Of Shooting In Hyderabad
After the Maharashtra government halted shootings of TV shows, films and ads in the state due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, makers of various daily soaps shifted their shooting locations outside Maharashtra. Like others, Star Plus show Imlie's makers are also continuing the shoot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. For the unversed, Imlie stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the lead roles.
Recently, Mayuri Deshmukh had a candid chat with Filmibeat, in which she shared her experience of shooting in Hyderabad and explained how it is different from Mumbai.
Mayuri Deshmukh On Shooting In Hyderabad
Mayuri Deshmukh is currently having a great experience shooting in Hyderabad. About the same the actress said, "Shooting in Hyderabad until now is quite good. The weather is similar to Mumbai and the evenings are pleasant. Thankfully, from day 1, we picked up speed, because everybody is quite focused that we are here to work. The work is going good and after that, returning to the hotel and having a good chat with everybody around is the best thing to do. So far so good!"
Difference Between Shooting In Mumbai And Hyderabad
Mayuri doesn't find much difference between shooting in Mumbai and Hyderabad. "There is not much difference between Mumbai and Hyderabad in terms of shooting. The travelling hours are the same and the work culture is also very similar. There is a small per cent of the crew from the South Industry also who are working with us right now. Food is different and fortunately, I love South Indian food, so Rasam-Rice and all those South Indian vegetables, I love them. And the most important difference is we are working here 24/7. Earlier, it was working for 12 hours together and going back to our respective lives, but here, our lives are one right now. So, I would say it's nice."
Mayuri On Missing Mumbai
Surprisingly, Imlie star Mayuri Deshmukh is not missing Mumbai. The actress said, "I don't miss Mumbai. It's too soon to say that. May be after 7-8 days, I might start missing my city. Right now, we are just adjusting here. We acclimatising to the new place, hotel, environment and food. Initially, every change feels good."
How Is The Stay In Hyderabad?
Mayuri revealed that the people are taking good care of the team. "We are staying in Ramoji only. We are very well taken care of. The food, stay and ambience are very good. There is a very beautiful view around us. It's a very pleasant stay, hence, managing here is not a task."
