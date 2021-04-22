Splitsvilla Fame Divya Agarwal Lashes Out At Trolls Who Shamed Her For Showing Her Assets In A Video; See Post

Divya Agarwal, who first shot to fame with her appearance in Splitsvilla 10, recently lashed out at trolls who shamed her for showing her assets in a video. Her recent Instagram video from the beach caught everyone's eyeballs, but some of the haters trolled her for showing b**bs on social media. Notably, their comments didn't go down well with Divya, as she decided to give them a befitting reply.

The Ace Of Space 1 winner Divya Agarwal recently took to Instagram and shared a long note on her Instagram story. She expressed her disappointment over people objectifying her. The Ragini MMS: Returns actress wrote, "People commenting sh*t and objectifying me on my latest reel are the only ones who look at things in a certain way. When I shot and uploaded I saw nothing like it.. You think I'll remove it after seeing *b**bs* are seen? You are so wrong trust me I'm worried about the women around you perverts." (sic)

In her next story, Divya advised girls to take a stand for themselves and hit back at people, who troll or shame them on social media. She further said, "Censored the word so it's not reported and secondly I don't get affected at all I want the girls to give it back and teach them a lesson every time these perverts speak rubbish." (sic)

Divya Agarwal's Instagram stories indeed created headlines, and her fans can't stop praising her for taking a stand against the trollers. Meanwhile, the actress is currently dating Roadies X2 fame Varun Sood. She was earlier in a relationship with Priyank Sharma, but the duo parted ways due to some personal differences. On the professional front, she has featured in Bigg Boss 11, Box Cricket League 3, A Date to Remember, Travel with a Goat, Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace the Quarantine.