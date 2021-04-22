    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Splitsvilla Fame Divya Agarwal Lashes Out At Trolls Who Shamed Her For Showing Her Assets In A Video; See Post

      By
      |

      Divya Agarwal, who first shot to fame with her appearance in Splitsvilla 10, recently lashed out at trolls who shamed her for showing her assets in a video. Her recent Instagram video from the beach caught everyone's eyeballs, but some of the haters trolled her for showing b**bs on social media. Notably, their comments didn't go down well with Divya, as she decided to give them a befitting reply.

      Splitsvilla Fame Divya Agarwal Lashes Out At Trolls Who Shamed Her For Showing Her Assets In A Video; See Post

      The Ace Of Space 1 winner Divya Agarwal recently took to Instagram and shared a long note on her Instagram story. She expressed her disappointment over people objectifying her. The Ragini MMS: Returns actress wrote, "People commenting sh*t and objectifying me on my latest reel are the only ones who look at things in a certain way. When I shot and uploaded I saw nothing like it.. You think I'll remove it after seeing *b**bs* are seen? You are so wrong trust me I'm worried about the women around you perverts." (sic)

      Splitsvilla Fame Divya Agarwal Lashes Out At Trolls Who Shamed Her For Showing Her Assets In A Video; See Post

      Also Read : Divya Agarwal Worked In Student Of The Year & As Katrina Kaif's Body-Double!

      In her next story, Divya advised girls to take a stand for themselves and hit back at people, who troll or shame them on social media. She further said, "Censored the word so it's not reported and secondly I don't get affected at all I want the girls to give it back and teach them a lesson every time these perverts speak rubbish." (sic)

      Also Read : Divya Agarwal Gets Trolled For Topless Concept Shoot; Actress Says Trolls Are A Big Headache

      Divya Agarwal's Instagram stories indeed created headlines, and her fans can't stop praising her for taking a stand against the trollers. Meanwhile, the actress is currently dating Roadies X2 fame Varun Sood. She was earlier in a relationship with Priyank Sharma, but the duo parted ways due to some personal differences. On the professional front, she has featured in Bigg Boss 11, Box Cricket League 3, A Date to Remember, Travel with a Goat, Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace the Quarantine.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 10:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X