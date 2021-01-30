Vindu Dara Singh On Rakhi Sawant Pulling Strings Of Abhinav Shukla’s Shorts: She Will Do Anything To Entertain

Bigg Boss 14 is currently gaining solid popularity amongst the masses, all thanks to Rakhi Sawant. For the unversed, in one of the recent episodes, the controversial diva pulled the strings of co-contestant Abhinav Shukla's shorts. Well, her action didn't go down well with other housemates as well as the netizens, as many of them called it 'disgusting'. However, Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh thinks that she is doing it for the sake of entertainment.

In an interview with Spotboye, Vindu said, "In real life, she's very sorted. Once she's on camera she will do anything for attention. No matter what it takes, she will get publicity. And she's all over Bigg Boss. It proves her presence works for the show. People love her antics. My sister is crazy about Rakhi. And Rakhi is happy to be the entertainer. She will do anything to entertain and to boost TRPs."

Well, when Rakhi did this with Abhinav Shukla, his wife Rubina Dilaik warned her to stay in limits. However, she didn't stop there. For the unversed, earlier, Rakhi cut Abhinav's underwear, when he started ignoring her in the house.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode's promo, host Salman Khan can be seen schooling Rakhi for unnecessarily doing things for the sake of attention. Salman even said that whatever Rakhi is doing in the house is indirectly giving more coverage to Abhinav. To this, Abhinav tells the actor that he doesn't want such attention.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rubina Dilaik Slams Rakhi Sawant After She Pulls Abhinav Shukla's Pant Strings

Miffed with Abhinav Shukla's reaction, Salman Khan asks him to calm down. Later, Abhinav says that he wants to walk out of the show. All the drama will be telecast in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Stay tuned!

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Abhinav Shukla Says He Wants To Go Home; Salman Khan Slams Nikki Tamboli