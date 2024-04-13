After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & GHKKPM, THIS Hit Star Plus Show To Take Generation Leap? Check DEETS

Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
Generation
Leap:
Star
Plus
has
been
topping
the
TRP
charts
since
a
very
long
time
now
as
most
of
the
shows
on
the
channel
are
in
the
list
of
top
10
highest-rated
dramas.
From
Rupali
Ganguly-starrer
Anupamaa
to
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Star
Plus
is
known
for
regularly
introducing
twists
and
turns
in
the
storyline.
Last
year,
several
shows
including
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Imlie,
Pandya
Store,
and
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
took
generation
leaps.
Now,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
another
hit
Star
Plus
daily
soap
is
set
to
take
the
same
route.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Vijayendra
Kumeria
and
Himanshi
Parashar
starrer
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
GENERATION
LEAP
IN
TERI
MERI
DORIYAANN?
According
to
a
Tellyexpress
report,
Star
Plus's
hugely
popular
drama,
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann,
is
on
the
brink
of
a
major
shift
with
the
introduction
of
a
generation
leap
in
its
storyline.
The
show
has
captivated
audiences
with
its
engaging
plotlines
and
popular
characters
since
the
beginning
and
has
been
a
slot
leader
for
over
a
year.
The
decision
to
incorporate
a
generation
leap
reportedly
comes
at
a
pivotal
juncture
in
the
show
as
the
recent
leap
has
failed
to
fetch
the
expected
response.
For
the
uninitiated,
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
recently
underwent
a
five-year
leap
after
which
Angad
and
Sahiba
were
shown
separated.
The
new
track
aimed
to
infuse
freshness
in
the
storyline.
However,
despite
big
changes,
the
show
has
encountered
viewership
challenges,
particularly
amidst
the
ongoing
Indian
Premier
League
(IPL)
season.
ANGAD-SAHIBA
SEPARATION
&
RECENT
LEAP
NOT
WORKING
IN
SHOW'S
FAVOUR?
While
some
speculated
that
the
IPL's
timing
might
be
impacting
viewership,
given
that
matches
typically
air
later
in
the
evening,
it
appears
that
other
factors
may
be
affecting
the
show's
performance.
The
report
further
states
that
discussions
have
been
underway
regarding
the
show's
future
and
the
generation
leap.
Taking
cues
from
the
success
of
its
predecessor
Gantchora,
which
also
underwent
a
generation
leap,
Teri
Meri
Doriyaann
might
undergo
a
similar
transformation.
Howeverm,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
from
the
makers.