After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & GHKKPM, THIS Hit Star Plus Show To Take Generation Leap? Check DEETS

Teri Meri Doriyaann Generation Leap: Star Plus has been topping the TRP charts since a very long time now as most of the shows on the channel are in the list of top 10 highest-rated dramas. From Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus is known for regularly introducing twists and turns in the storyline.

Last year, several shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Pandya Store, and Yeh Hai Chahatein took generation leaps. Now, the latest buzz suggests that another hit Star Plus daily soap is set to take the same route. Well, we're talking about Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar starrer Teri Meri Doriyaann. Yes, you read that right!

GENERATION LEAP IN TERI MERI DORIYAANN?

According to a Tellyexpress report, Star Plus's hugely popular drama, Teri Meri Doriyaann, is on the brink of a major shift with the introduction of a generation leap in its storyline. The show has captivated audiences with its engaging plotlines and popular characters since the beginning and has been a slot leader for over a year.

The decision to incorporate a generation leap reportedly comes at a pivotal juncture in the show as the recent leap has failed to fetch the expected response.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin New Villain: After Aayush Anand, THIS Actor To Join Shakti-Bhavika's Show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants List: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Co-Star To Participate In KKK 14? DEETS

For the uninitiated, Teri Meri Doriyaann recently underwent a five-year leap after which Angad and Sahiba were shown separated. The new track aimed to infuse freshness in the storyline. However, despite big changes, the show has encountered viewership challenges, particularly amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

ANGAD-SAHIBA SEPARATION & RECENT LEAP NOT WORKING IN SHOW'S FAVOUR?

While some speculated that the IPL's timing might be impacting viewership, given that matches typically air later in the evening, it appears that other factors may be affecting the show's performance.

The report further states that discussions have been underway regarding the show's future and the generation leap. Taking cues from the success of its predecessor Gantchora, which also underwent a generation leap, Teri Meri Doriyaann might undergo a similar transformation. Howeverm, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from the makers.

Keep watching this space for more updates!