Arti Singh Wedding: Groom Dipak Chauhan’s First Look Out As He Reaches Venue With Baraat - VIRAL VIDEOS

Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding Video: TV star Arti Singh, best known for her stint in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13, is set to embark on a new chapter as a married woman. Set to wed Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan, Arti Singh will exchange vows today (April 25, 2024), at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

ARTI SINGH WEDDING: GROOM DIPAK CHAUHAN ARRIVES WITH BARAAT

As the D-Day is here, the couple's wedding festivities has started as dulhe-raja Dipak Chauhan was seen arriving at the wedding venue with his baraat. His first look as groom is finally out as several videos are currently doing the rounds on the social media in which he is seen beaming with joy, dressed in a cream colour shwerwani set and sitting on a horse.

In a video, other baraatis are seen dancing and enjoying. In another video, Dipak is seen getting down as he reaches the venue. Take a look at the viral videos:

ALL ABOUT ARTI SINGH AND DIPAK CHAUHAN'S ARRANGE MARRIAGE

During an interview with Times Now, Arti Singh revealed that she and Dipak were introduced through an arranged marriage setup orchestrated by Dipak's aunt. Singh confessed to turning down previous matchmaking efforts but decided to meet Dipak out of sheer curiosity. Their initial meeting sparked a profound connection, paving the way for their forthcoming wedding.

Arti shared that despite encountering numerous potential matches in the past, none captured her interest until Dipak came into her life, demonstrating genuine dedication and making considerable efforts. It's noteworthy that he relocated from Navi Mumbai to Andheri to be nearer to the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

Reports indicate that Dipak Chauhan is the esteemed founder of a thriving event management company, establishing himself as a notable entrepreneur in the industry. Furthermore, he holds the prestigious position of brand ambassador for the Road Safety World Series.

