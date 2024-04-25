Arti Singh Wedding: Groom Dipak Chauhan’s First Look Out As He Reaches Venue With Baraat - VIRAL VIDEOS

Arti
Singh-Dipak
Chauhan
Wedding
Video:
TV
star
Arti
Singh,
best
known
for
her
stint
in
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
13,
is
set
to
embark
on
a
new
chapter
as
a
married
woman.
Set
to
wed
Mumbai-based
businessman
Dipak
Chauhan,
Arti
Singh
will
exchange
vows
today
(April
25,
2024),
at
the
ISKCON
Temple
in
Juhu,
Mumbai.
ARTI
SINGH
WEDDING:
GROOM
DIPAK
CHAUHAN
ARRIVES
WITH
BARAAT
As
the
D-Day
is
here,
the
couple's
wedding
festivities
has
started
as
dulhe-raja
Dipak
Chauhan
was
seen
arriving
at
the
wedding
venue
with
his
baraat.
His
first
look
as
groom
is
finally
out
as
several
videos
are
currently
doing
the
rounds
on
the
social
media
in
which
he
is
seen
beaming
with
joy,
dressed
in
a
cream
colour
shwerwani
set
and
sitting
on
a
horse.
In
a
video,
other
baraatis
are
seen
dancing
and
enjoying.
In
another
video,
Dipak
is
seen
getting
down
as
he
reaches
the
venue.
Take
a
look
at
the
viral
videos:
During
an
interview
with
Times
Now,
Arti
Singh
revealed
that
she
and
Dipak
were
introduced
through
an
arranged
marriage
setup
orchestrated
by
Dipak's
aunt.
Singh
confessed
to
turning
down
previous
matchmaking
efforts
but
decided
to
meet
Dipak
out
of
sheer
curiosity.
Their
initial
meeting
sparked
a
profound
connection,
paving
the
way
for
their
forthcoming
wedding.
Arti
shared
that
despite
encountering
numerous
potential
matches
in
the
past,
none
captured
her
interest
until
Dipak
came
into
her
life,
demonstrating
genuine
dedication
and
making
considerable
efforts.
It's
noteworthy
that
he
relocated
from
Navi
Mumbai
to
Andheri
to
be
nearer
to
the
former
Bigg
Boss
13
contestant.
Reports
indicate
that
Dipak
Chauhan
is
the
esteemed
founder
of
a
thriving
event
management
company,
establishing
himself
as
a
notable
entrepreneur
in
the
industry.
Furthermore,
he
holds
the
prestigious
position
of
brand
ambassador
for
the
Road
Safety
World
Series.