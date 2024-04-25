Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between Bride & Groom? Check DEETS

Arti
Singh-Dipak
Chauhan
Age
Gap:
TV
actress
and
Bigg
Boss
13
star
Arti
Singh
is
all
set
to
start
a
new
chapter
of
her
life
as
a
married
woman.
Set
to
tie
the
knot
with
Mumbai-based
businessman
Dipak
Chauhan,
Aarti
Singh
will
get
married
today
(April
25,
2024),
at
the
ISKCON
Temple
in
Juhu,
Mumbai.
In
a
recent
interview
with
Times
Now,
Arti
disclosed
that
theirs
is
an
arranged
marriage,
with
Dipak
proposing
on
January
1,
2024.
While
Arti
is
a
familiar
face
in
the
television
industry,
Dipak
maintains
a
more
private
profile,
being
the
founder
of
an
event
management
company.
AGE
GAP
BETWEEN
ARTI
SINGH
AND
DIPAK
CHAUHAN
Wondering
about
the
age
difference
between
Arti
Singh
and
Dipak
Chauhan?
We've
fetched
all
the
information
you
need.
Dipak,
born
on
August
5
and
aged
38,
is
a
year
younger
than
Arti,
who
was
born
on
April
5,
1985,
and
is
currently
39.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
ALL
ABOUT
ARTI
SINGH
AND
DIPAK
CHAUHAN'S
FIRST
MEET
&
LOVE
STORY
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
the
couple's
wedding!