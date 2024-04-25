Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Wedding: What Is The Age Difference Between Bride & Groom? Check DEETS

Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan Age Gap: TV actress and Bigg Boss 13 star Arti Singh is all set to start a new chapter of her life as a married woman. Set to tie the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan, Aarti Singh will get married today (April 25, 2024), at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Arti disclosed that theirs is an arranged marriage, with Dipak proposing on January 1, 2024. While Arti is a familiar face in the television industry, Dipak maintains a more private profile, being the founder of an event management company.

AGE GAP BETWEEN ARTI SINGH AND DIPAK CHAUHAN

Wondering about the age difference between Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan? We've fetched all the information you need.

Dipak, born on August 5 and aged 38, is a year younger than Arti, who was born on April 5, 1985, and is currently 39. Yes, you read that right!

ALL ABOUT ARTI SINGH AND DIPAK CHAUHAN'S FIRST MEET & LOVE STORY

