Arti Singh Wedding | Rashami Desai Gives It Back To Haters Who Bodyshamed Her: People Don’t Realise…

Rashami Desai Reply To Trolls: Television sensation Rashami Desai, best known for her stints in Uttaran and Bigg Boss 13, consistently finds herself at the center of attention. Whether it's her personal life, her appearances on reality shows, or her love life, she remains a hot topic in the media. Recently, her presence at Arti Singh's wedding once again drew focus.

WHY RASHAMI DESAI GOT TROLLED FOR APPEARANCE AT ARTI SINGH'S WEDDING?

Despite looking stunning, Rashami Desai became the target of online trolls who resorted to fat-shaming. In response, the actress gracefully addressed the criticism in a recent interview and gave it back to the haters strongly

For those who are unaware, Arti Singh's wedding took place yesterday (April 25, 2024) in Mumbai, attended by a host of television personalities including Tina Dutta, Vishal Singh, Ankit Gupta, and Priyanka Chaudhary. Rashami Desai was among the guests who graced the wedding festivities, adorned in a traditional lehenga.

However, certain social media users chose to ridicule her body, making disheartening remarks about her weight gain and fat-shamed her. In her response, Rashami acknowledged the pressure to conform to beauty standards in the glamour industry. She candidly shared that her recent health struggles had taken a toll on her body, emphasizing that she cannot always stay young.

RASHAMI DESAI'S STRONG REPLY TO HATERS

Talking about the same to HT, the talented actress stated, "In the glamour world, there's pressure to meet certain beauty standards. But sometimes, people don't realise what you are going through. I have been unwell for a few months. You can either do what you want or listen to others. I choose the former. I don't need validation from anyone. Trolling comes with being in the public eye; it's a part of life."

She added, "Surviving in this industry takes dedication. I can't look 21-22 forever. My journey is beautiful, but change is hard for some people to accept."

Trolling culture has taken over social media and we totally condemn it. Despite facing repeated trolling in the past, Rashami remains undeterred, asserting her resilience and self-assurance. For her, the importance lies in celebrating Arti's wedding, which turned out happily.

On the career front, Rashami Desai will next ben seen in the upcoming film JNU - Jahangir National University.