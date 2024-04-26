Arti Singh Wedding | Rashami Desai Gives It Back To Haters Who Bodyshamed Her: People Don’t Realise…

Rashami
Desai
Reply
To
Trolls:
Television
sensation
Rashami
Desai,
best
known
for
her
stints
in
Uttaran
and
Bigg
Boss
13,
consistently
finds
herself
at
the
center
of
attention.
Whether
it's
her
personal
life,
her
appearances
on
reality
shows,
or
her
love
life,
she
remains
a
hot
topic
in
the
media.
Recently,
her
presence
at
Arti
Singh's
wedding
once
again
drew
focus.
WHY
RASHAMI
DESAI
GOT
TROLLED
FOR
APPEARANCE
AT
ARTI
SINGH'S
WEDDING?
Despite
looking
stunning,
Rashami
Desai
became
the
target
of
online
trolls
who
resorted
to
fat-shaming.
In
response,
the
actress
gracefully
addressed
the
criticism
in
a
recent
interview
and
gave
it
back
to
the
haters
strongly
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Arti
Singh's
wedding
took
place
yesterday
(April
25,
2024)
in
Mumbai,
attended
by
a
host
of
television
personalities
including
Tina
Dutta,
Vishal
Singh,
Ankit
Gupta,
and
Priyanka
Chaudhary.
Rashami
Desai
was
among
the
guests
who
graced
the
wedding
festivities,
adorned
in
a
traditional
lehenga.
However,
certain
social
media
users
chose
to
ridicule
her
body,
making
disheartening
remarks
about
her
weight
gain
and
fat-shamed
her.
In
her
response,
Rashami
acknowledged
the
pressure
to
conform
to
beauty
standards
in
the
glamour
industry.
She
candidly
shared
that
her
recent
health
struggles
had
taken
a
toll
on
her
body,
emphasizing
that
she
cannot
always
stay
young.
Talking
about
the
same
to
HT,
the
talented
actress
stated,
"In
the
glamour
world,
there's
pressure
to
meet
certain
beauty
standards.
But
sometimes,
people
don't
realise
what
you
are
going
through.
I
have
been
unwell
for
a
few
months.
You
can
either
do
what
you
want
or
listen
to
others.
I
choose
the
former.
I
don't
need
validation
from
anyone.
Trolling
comes
with
being
in
the
public
eye;
it's
a
part
of
life."
She
added,
"Surviving
in
this
industry
takes
dedication.
I
can't
look
21-22
forever.
My
journey
is
beautiful,
but
change
is
hard
for
some
people
to
accept."
Trolling
culture
has
taken
over
social
media
and
we
totally
condemn
it.
Despite
facing
repeated
trolling
in
the
past,
Rashami
remains
undeterred,
asserting
her
resilience
and
self-assurance.
For
her,
the
importance
lies
in
celebrating
Arti's
wedding,
which
turned
out
happily.
On
the
career
front,
Rashami
Desai
will
next
ben
seen
in
the
upcoming
film
JNU
-
Jahangir
National
University.