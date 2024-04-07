Elvish Yadav Controversy: 1200 Page Chargesheet Filed Against YouTuber & 8 Others In Snake Venom Case

1200
Page
Chargesheet
Filed
Against
Elvish
Yadav:
Bigg
Boss
OTT
Season
2
winner
Elvish
Yadav
has
been
in
controversey
these
days
for
supplying
snake
venom
to
rave
parties.
According
to
the
reports,
there
has
been
another
progress
in
the
YouTuber's
venom
case
and
seems
to
not
be
favoring
him.
Reportedly,
Noida
Police
filed
a
1200
page
chargesheet
on
April
6,
2024
against
Elvish
and
8
others.
Including
Elvish,
6
other
people
were
arrested
last
year
on
November
3
under
Wldlife
Act
and
Sextion
120
B
of
IPC
for
allegedly
supplying
snake
venom
to
parties.
Even
though
the
YouTuber
continued
to
deny
the
accusations,
police
sources
claim
that
he
accepted
being
guilty
during
questioning.
A
1200-page
chargesheet
has
been
filed
against
Elvish
Yadav,
who
is
currently
out
on
bail.
According
to
Times
Now,
the
chargesheet
alleges
that
Elvish
used
a
virtual
phone
number
to
procure
snake
venom
for
parties,
allowing
him
to
evade
detection
and
maintain
privacy.
Whenever
there
was
a
demand
for
venom,
Elvish
would
initially
contact
his
friend
Vinay
using
his
virtual
number,
who
would
then
connect
with
a
friend
named
Ishwar
who
would
coordinate
with
the
snake
charmers
to
facilitate
the
transactions.
The
police
have
retrieved
Elvish's
virtual
phone
number
from
Vinay's
call
logs.
Additionally,
it
has
been
reported
that
during
the
raid,
a
poisonous
snake
and
20
ml
of
Krait
venom
were
seized.
Furthermore,
Elvish
maintained
regular
communication
with
snake
charmers
as
he
supplied
the
venom.
Elvish
got
nationwide
fame
after
appearing
in
Salman
Khan's
hosted
'Bigg
Boss
OTT.'
Elvish
entered
the
show
as
a
wild
card
contestant.
Even
though
wild
card
contestants
rarely
wins,
but
he
managed
to
make
his
way
to
the
finale.
Along
with
season's
trophy,
Elvish
got
the
cash
prize
of
Rs
25
Lakh
after
winning
the
show.
But
it
seems
that
Elvish
failed
to
manage
the
fame.