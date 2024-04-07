Elvish Yadav Controversy: 1200 Page Chargesheet Filed Against YouTuber & 8 Others In Snake Venom Case

1200 Page Chargesheet Filed Against Elvish Yadav: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in controversey these days for supplying snake venom to rave parties. According to the reports, there has been another progress in the YouTuber's venom case and seems to not be favoring him. Reportedly, Noida Police filed a 1200 page chargesheet on April 6, 2024 against Elvish and 8 others. Including Elvish, 6 other people were arrested last year on November 3 under Wldlife Act and Sextion 120 B of IPC for allegedly supplying snake venom to parties. Even though the YouTuber continued to deny the accusations, police sources claim that he accepted being guilty during questioning.

1200 PAGE CHARGESHEET AGAINST ELVISH YADAV MAKES SHOCKING REVELATIONS

A 1200-page chargesheet has been filed against Elvish Yadav, who is currently out on bail. According to Times Now, the chargesheet alleges that Elvish used a virtual phone number to procure snake venom for parties, allowing him to evade detection and maintain privacy. Whenever there was a demand for venom, Elvish would initially contact his friend Vinay using his virtual number, who would then connect with a friend named Ishwar who would coordinate with the snake charmers to facilitate the transactions. The police have retrieved Elvish's virtual phone number from Vinay's call logs.

Additionally, it has been reported that during the raid, a poisonous snake and 20 ml of Krait venom were seized. Furthermore, Elvish maintained regular communication with snake charmers as he supplied the venom.

Elvish got nationwide fame after appearing in Salman Khan's hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT.' Elvish entered the show as a wild card contestant. Even though wild card contestants rarely wins, but he managed to make his way to the finale. Along with season's trophy, Elvish got the cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh after winning the show. But it seems that Elvish failed to manage the fame.