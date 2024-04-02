Elvish Yadav & Friends Target Manisha Rani Amid Follow-Unfollow Controversy; Elvisha Fans Hoping For Reunion

Elvish
Yadav-Manisha
Rani
Controversy:
In
the
wake
of
the
recent
follow-unfollow
controversy
involving
Elvish
Yadav
and
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
11
Winner
Manisha
Rani,
tensions
escalated
as
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner
and
his
friends
came
out
targeting
Manisha
and
started
making
fun
of
her
on
their
respective
social
media
platforms.
WHAT
HAPPENED
BETWEEN
MANISHA
RANI
AND
ELVISH
YADAV?
When
Manisha
Rani
in
her
vlog
revealed
the
reason
for
unfollowing
Elvish
Yadav
and
his
rude
behaviour,
she
addressed
the
issue,
expressing
her
emotions
about
his
actions
and
calling
for
respect
as
well
as
maturity
in
their
interactions.
However,
instead
of
addressing
Manisha's
concerns
directly,
Elvish
and
some
of
his
friends
took
to
their
social
media
and
made
fun
of
her.
They
also
characterised
her
behaviour
as
childish
which
was
very
disheartening
and
insensitive
to
her.
The
point
of
contention
was
where
Elvish
Yadav
shared
the
cover
photo
with
Akshay
Kumar
instead
of
Manisha
Rani
as
it
was
a
collab
video
with
her,
his
friends
came
to
defend
him
citing
that
he
was
busy.
They
argued
that
Elvish's
busy
schedule
was
the
reason
that
he
didn't
change
the
cover
picture,
which
was
very
unprofessional
as
they
had
a
collaboration
video
together,
he
must
have
got
the
picture
changed,
but
he
didn't.
FANS
HOPING
FOR
THE
REUNION
OF
ELVISHA
However,
Manisha
and
Elvish's
friendship
was
loved
by
everyone
when
they
were
together
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2.
Fans
are
hoping
that
#Elvisha
reunites
again
on
good
terms.
Let's
hope
this
matter
also
gets
dissolved
soon.
Till
then,
keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!