Elvish Yadav-Manisha Rani Controversy: YouTuber Confirms End Of Elvisha; Says ‘Bandh Karo…’

Elvish Yadav-Manisha Rani Controversy Update: Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 turned out to be a huge hit last year and made all the contestants household names. Among the participants, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani's bond was loved by viewers and fans shipped them together as Elvisha.

MANISHA RANI-ELVISH YADAV FIGHT REASON REVEALED

However, all is not well between them now. Two days ago, Manisha Rani uploaded a vlog detailing her decision to unfollow Elvish Yadav on social media. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner expressed that she took this action after the YouTuber declined to include her picture as the cover of their collaborative video.

Responding to her vlog, Elvish posted a video on YouTube where he mocked Manisha, implying she lacks understanding of others' circumstances.

ELVISH YADAV REACTION TO MANISH RANI'S ACCUSATIONS

In his recent vlog, Elvish mocked Manisha's allegations against him, explaining that she repeatedly asked him to change the cover picture of their collaboration video while he was dealing with legal matters. The social media star clarified that he had informed her about the impracticality of making the change due to its potential impact on the video's success and visual appeal.

Additionally, Elvish revealed that he had suggested Manisha use her picture for their next joint project. Sharing his views about her 'self-respect' remark, he stated, "Bachon jaisi harkatein bandh karo. Koi kisi serious issues mein phasa hai aur inhe social media ke cover photo ki padi hai. Meri taraf se dosti humesha rahegi. Aur rahi baat Elvisha ki, who toh meri taraf se kabhi tha bhi nahi. (Stop behaving like kids. Someone is dealing with serious issues, and she is worried about a social media cover photo. Our friendship will always remain intact from my side. As for Elvisha, she was never a part of it)"

#ElvishYadav responded on #ManishaRani Cover Photo. He explained the reason why he was unable to edit or put Manisha's pic in the collab and said in the next collab, you either put your (Manisha) pic with family, friend whoever.pic.twitter.com/iFSr8eQnjv — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 31, 2024

For the uninitiated, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav developed a close bond during their time in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, which was enjoyed by many. Elvish emerged as the winner of the show, while Manisha came out as the second runner-up. Following her recent victory on JDJ 11, Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukraa Insaan, congratulated her, but Elvish did not reach out to her.

NEW LEGAL TROUBLE FOR ELVISH YADAV

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav is facing new legal troubles as a fresh FIR has been filed against him, alleging the use of prohibited snakes in his music videos. The Gurugram police initiated the case after animal rights activist Saurabh Gupta raised objections to Elvish's videos.