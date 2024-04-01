Elvish Yadav-Manisha Rani Controversy: YouTuber Confirms End Of Elvisha; Says ‘Bandh Karo…’

Elvish
Yadav-Manisha
Rani
Controversy
Update:
Hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
turned
out
to
be
a
huge
hit
last
year
and
made
all
the
contestants
household
names.
Among
the
participants,
Elvish
Yadav
and
Manisha
Rani's
bond
was
loved
by
viewers
and
fans
shipped
them
together
as
Elvisha.
MANISHA
RANI-ELVISH
YADAV
FIGHT
REASON
REVEALED
However,
all
is
not
well
between
them
now.
Two
days
ago,
Manisha
Rani
uploaded
a
vlog
detailing
her
decision
to
unfollow
Elvish
Yadav
on
social
media.
The
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
11
winner
expressed
that
she
took
this
action
after
the
YouTuber
declined
to
include
her
picture
as
the
cover
of
their
collaborative
video.
Responding
to
her
vlog,
Elvish
posted
a
video
on
YouTube
where
he
mocked
Manisha,
implying
she
lacks
understanding
of
others'
circumstances.
ELVISH
YADAV
REACTION
TO
MANISH
RANI'S
ACCUSATIONS
In
his
recent
vlog,
Elvish
mocked
Manisha's
allegations
against
him,
explaining
that
she
repeatedly
asked
him
to
change
the
cover
picture
of
their
collaboration
video
while
he
was
dealing
with
legal
matters.
The
social
media
star
clarified
that
he
had
informed
her
about
the
impracticality
of
making
the
change
due
to
its
potential
impact
on
the
video's
success
and
visual
appeal.
Additionally,
Elvish
revealed
that
he
had
suggested
Manisha
use
her
picture
for
their
next
joint
project.
Sharing
his
views
about
her
'self-respect'
remark,
he
stated,
"Bachon
jaisi
harkatein
bandh
karo.
Koi
kisi
serious
issues
mein
phasa
hai
aur
inhe
social
media
ke
cover
photo
ki
padi
hai.
Meri
taraf
se
dosti
humesha
rahegi.
Aur
rahi
baat
Elvisha
ki,
who
toh
meri
taraf
se
kabhi
tha
bhi
nahi.
(Stop
behaving
like
kids.
Someone
is
dealing
with
serious
issues,
and
she
is
worried
about
a
social
media
cover
photo.
Our
friendship
will
always
remain
intact
from
my
side.
As
for
Elvisha,
she
was
never
a
part
of
it)"
For
the
uninitiated,
Manisha
Rani
and
Elvish
Yadav
developed
a
close
bond
during
their
time
in
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
house,
which
was
enjoyed
by
many.
Elvish
emerged
as
the
winner
of
the
show,
while
Manisha
came
out
as
the
second
runner-up.
Following
her
recent
victory
on
JDJ
11,
Abhishek
Malhan,
also
known
as
Fukraa
Insaan,
congratulated
her,
but
Elvish
did
not
reach
out
to
her.
NEW
LEGAL
TROUBLE
FOR
ELVISH
YADAV
Meanwhile,
Elvish
Yadav
is
facing
new
legal
troubles
as
a
fresh
FIR
has
been
filed
against
him,
alleging
the
use
of
prohibited
snakes
in
his
music
videos.
The
Gurugram
police
initiated
the
case
after
animal
rights
activist
Saurabh
Gupta
raised
objections
to
Elvish's
videos.