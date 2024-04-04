Manisha Rani’s BFF Vishal Singh Supports Her After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Star Elvish Yadav & His Buddies Target Her

Manisha Rani-Elvish Yadav Controversy: In the middle of the whole follow-unfollow drama between Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani her Bigg Boss OTT 2 buddy Elvish Yadav. Things got pretty intense when Elvish and his friends started making fun of Manisha on social media after she revealed the real reason behind unfollowing the hugely popular YouTuber on social media in a vlog.

MANISHA RANI'S BFF COMES OUT IN HER SUPPORT AGAINST ELVISH YADAV

These actions of Elvish Yadav and his friends were very disheartening and insensitive for Manisha Rani. Amidst the ongoing controversy, she found a true friend in Vishal Singh, like always. As expected, he stood by her side, offering strength and support when she needed it most.

Vishal posted a video in which he strongly take stand for his friend Manisha Rani and give it back to Elvish and his friends for mocking Manisha and labeling her behavior as childish. The comments section was flooded with support from Manisha's fans, praising Vishal for his loyalty and kindness. This display of true friendship meant a great deal to Manisha during such a challenging time.

Take a look at the video here:

WHY ELVISH YADAV & MANISHA RANI FIGHTING?

In her vlog, Manisha Rani candidly discussed her decision to unfollow Elvish Yadav due to his disrespectful behavior. She emphasized the importance of mutual respect and maturity in their interactions. However, rather than addressing Manisha's concerns directly, Elvish and some of his friends chose to make fun of her on social media.

The crux of the issue arose when Elvish Yadav shared a cover photo featuring Akshay Kumar instead of Manisha Rani, despite their collaboration on the video. In defense of Elvish, his friends claimed he was preoccupied with other commitments, sparking further contention.

FANS AWAITING ELVISHA REUNION

As all this drama unfolded, fans couldn't help but think back to the good times between Manisha and Elvish on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Despite the rough patch they're going through now, many of us are hoping they can patch things up and be friends again someday. While things are still up in the air, we're staying positive that Manisha and Elvish can work things out and move forward together.