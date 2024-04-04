Manisha Rani’s BFF Vishal Singh Supports Her After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Star Elvish Yadav & His Buddies Target Her

Manisha
Rani-Elvish
Yadav
Controversy:
In
the
middle
of
the
whole
follow-unfollow
drama
between
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
11
Winner
Manisha
Rani
her
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
buddy
Elvish
Yadav.
Things
got
pretty
intense
when
Elvish
and
his
friends
started
making
fun
of
Manisha
on
social
media
after
she
revealed
the
real
reason
behind
unfollowing
the
hugely
popular
YouTuber
on
social
media
in
a
vlog.
MANISHA
RANI'S
BFF
COMES
OUT
IN
HER
SUPPORT
AGAINST
ELVISH
YADAV
These
actions
of
Elvish
Yadav
and
his
friends
were
very
disheartening
and
insensitive
for
Manisha
Rani.
Amidst
the
ongoing
controversy,
she
found
a
true
friend
in
Vishal
Singh,
like
always.
As
expected,
he
stood
by
her
side,
offering
strength
and
support
when
she
needed
it
most.
Vishal
posted
a
video
in
which
he
strongly
take
stand
for
his
friend
Manisha
Rani
and
give
it
back
to
Elvish
and
his
friends
for
mocking
Manisha
and
labeling
her
behavior
as
childish.
The
comments
section
was
flooded
with
support
from
Manisha's
fans,
praising
Vishal
for
his
loyalty
and
kindness.
This
display
of
true
friendship
meant
a
great
deal
to
Manisha
during
such
a
challenging
time.
In
her
vlog,
Manisha
Rani
candidly
discussed
her
decision
to
unfollow
Elvish
Yadav
due
to
his
disrespectful
behavior.
She
emphasized
the
importance
of
mutual
respect
and
maturity
in
their
interactions.
However,
rather
than
addressing
Manisha's
concerns
directly,
Elvish
and
some
of
his
friends
chose
to
make
fun
of
her
on
social
media.
The
crux
of
the
issue
arose
when
Elvish
Yadav
shared
a
cover
photo
featuring
Akshay
Kumar
instead
of
Manisha
Rani,
despite
their
collaboration
on
the
video.
In
defense
of
Elvish,
his
friends
claimed
he
was
preoccupied
with
other
commitments,
sparking
further
contention.
FANS
AWAITING
ELVISHA
REUNION
As
all
this
drama
unfolded,
fans
couldn't
help
but
think
back
to
the
good
times
between
Manisha
and
Elvish
on
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2.
Despite
the
rough
patch
they're
going
through
now,
many
of
us
are
hoping
they
can
patch
things
up
and
be
friends
again
someday.
While
things
are
still
up
in
the
air,
we're
staying
positive
that
Manisha
and
Elvish
can
work
things
out
and
move
forward
together.