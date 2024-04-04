Nia Sharma New Show Title, Cast, Launch Date: Actress Signs Fiction Show 4 Yrs After Naagin? DEETS

Nia
Sharma
New
Show
Update:
Nia
Sharma,
who
made
her
acting
debut
with
Star
Plus'
Kaali
-
Ek
Agnipariksha
in
2010,
has
established
herself
among
the
most
successful
female
stars
on
TV.
The
talented
actress
became
a
household
name
with
Ek
Hazaaron
Mein
Meri
Behna
Hai
and
went
on
to
feature
in
several
popular
shows
including
Jamai
Raja
and
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan.
NIA
SHARMA
TV
COMEBACK:
ACTRESS
BAGS
NEW
SHOW?
While
Nia
Sharma
was
last
seen
on
the
small
screen
as
a
contestant
in
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
10
in
2022,
Ekta
Kapoor's
Naagin
4
was
her
last
fiction
outing.
The
supernatural
drama
went
off-air
in
2020
and
also
starred
Vijayendra
Kumeria,
Jasmin
Bhasin,
and
Rashami
Desai
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
For
the
past
two
years,
the
talented
actress
has
been
away
from
TV
but
here
comes
a
piece
of
good
news
for
her
fans.
Well,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
Nia
Sharma
has
finally
bagged
a
new
show
titled
Suhaagan
Chudail.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Besides
the
show's
title
and
Nia's
casting,
other
important
details
are
still
awaited
from
the
makers.
NIA
SHARMA
SINGS
SUHAAGAN
CHUDAIL?
CHECK
DETAILS
HERE
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"Nia
is
on
board
with
us
for
the
show.
Having
her
play
the
title
role
is
already
a
major
advantage
for
us.
The
rest
of
the
casting
is
currently
underway.
The
shoot
will
commence
shortly
after
the
cast
is
locked.
The
story
will
revolve
around
three
characters,
with
a
woman
attempting
to
save
her
husband
from
being
trapped
by
a
chudail."
However,
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited
and
not
much
is
yet
known
about
Nia's
character
in
Suhaagan
Chudail.
But,
are
you
excited
to
watch
the
talented
star
back
on
your
TV
screens
soon?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.