Nia Sharma New Show Title, Cast, Launch Date: Actress Signs Fiction Show 4 Yrs After Naagin? DEETS

Nia Sharma New Show Update: Nia Sharma, who made her acting debut with Star Plus' Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010, has established herself among the most successful female stars on TV. The talented actress became a household name with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and went on to feature in several popular shows including Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

NIA SHARMA TV COMEBACK: ACTRESS BAGS NEW SHOW?

While Nia Sharma was last seen on the small screen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 in 2022, Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 was her last fiction outing. The supernatural drama went off-air in 2020 and also starred Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rashami Desai among others in pivotal roles.

For the past two years, the talented actress has been away from TV but here comes a piece of good news for her fans. Well, the latest buzz suggests that Nia Sharma has finally bagged a new show titled Suhaagan Chudail. Yes, you read that right!

Besides the show's title and Nia's casting, other important details are still awaited from the makers.

NIA SHARMA SINGS SUHAAGAN CHUDAIL? CHECK DETAILS HERE

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "Nia is on board with us for the show. Having her play the title role is already a major advantage for us. The rest of the casting is currently underway. The shoot will commence shortly after the cast is locked. The story will revolve around three characters, with a woman attempting to save her husband from being trapped by a chudail."

However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited and not much is yet known about Nia's character in Suhaagan Chudail. But, are you excited to watch the talented star back on your TV screens soon? Share your views in the comments section below.

