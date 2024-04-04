Pracchand Ashok Last Episode: Adnan Khan Pens Heartfelt Note As Show Comes To And END - PICS

Pracchand
Ashok
Goes
Off-Air:
Adnan
Khan
and
Mallika
Singh
starrer
historical
drama,
Pracchand
Ashok,
premiered
on
Colors
TV
in
February
this
year
amid
a
huge
buzz
and
expectations.
The
historic
drama
mesmerized
viewers
with
its
portrayal
of
the
love
story
between
Samrat
Ashok
and
Princess
Kaurwaki,
transporting
audiences
back
to
ancient
times
with
its
visually
stunning
depiction.
ADNAN
KHAN
REMEMBERS
TIME
WITH
PRACCHAND
ASHOK
TEAM
Despite
the
daunting
task
of
embodying
the
larger-than-life
character
of
Samrat
Ashok,
Adnan
committed
himself
to
extensive
training
to
portray
the
role
effectively.
However,
the
sudden
and
unexpected
end
of
Pracchand
Ashok
last
week
left
fans
disheartened,
especially
considering
its
brief
two-month
stint.
Adnan
Khan,
who
played
the
titular
role
in
Pracchand
Ashok,
took
to
social
media
to
express
his
gratitude
towards
the
entire
cast
and
crew
today
(April
4),
sharing
behind-the-scenes
moments
and
reminiscing
about
the
unforgettable
experience.
While
the
exact
reason
for
the
show's
premature
ending
remains
undisclosed,
earlier
reports
suggested
that
it
may
have
been
due
to
low
viewership
ratings.
In
his
recent
Instagram
post
alongside
his
co-stars,
Adnan
commended
the
dedication
and
talent
of
the
entire
team,
describing
them
as
"hidden
gems" and
expressing
appreciation
for
their
collective
efforts
in
bringing
the
story
to
life.
He
wrote,
"Thank
you.
I'm
late.
But
just
a
shoutout
to
my
entire
cast
and
crew.
They
all
put
their
best
foot
forward.
My
cast
was
filled
with
hidden
gems.
What
a
wonderful
experience."
For
the
uninitiated,
Pracchand
Ashok
explored
the
intertwined
destinies
of
Samrat
Ashoka
and
Princess
Kaurwaki,
two
individuals
with
contrasting
beliefs
and
values.
While
Kaurwaki
sought
a
partner
who
values
love
and
prioritizes
family,
Ashoka
was
depicted
as
a
fearless
emperor
willing
to
do
whatever
it
took
to
maintain
his
power.
Despite
their
differences,
fate
intervened,
ultimately
bringing
them
together
in
a
captivating
tale
of
love,
power,
and
destiny.
Do
you
think
the
channel
made
the
right
decision
in
ending
Pracchand
Ashok?
