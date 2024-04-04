Pracchand Ashok Last Episode: Adnan Khan Pens Heartfelt Note As Show Comes To And END - PICS

Pracchand Ashok Goes Off-Air: Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh starrer historical drama, Pracchand Ashok, premiered on Colors TV in February this year amid a huge buzz and expectations. The historic drama mesmerized viewers with its portrayal of the love story between Samrat Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, transporting audiences back to ancient times with its visually stunning depiction.

ADNAN KHAN REMEMBERS TIME WITH PRACCHAND ASHOK TEAM

Despite the daunting task of embodying the larger-than-life character of Samrat Ashok, Adnan committed himself to extensive training to portray the role effectively. However, the sudden and unexpected end of Pracchand Ashok last week left fans disheartened, especially considering its brief two-month stint.

Adnan Khan, who played the titular role in Pracchand Ashok, took to social media to express his gratitude towards the entire cast and crew today (April 4), sharing behind-the-scenes moments and reminiscing about the unforgettable experience. While the exact reason for the show's premature ending remains undisclosed, earlier reports suggested that it may have been due to low viewership ratings.

In his recent Instagram post alongside his co-stars, Adnan commended the dedication and talent of the entire team, describing them as "hidden gems" and expressing appreciation for their collective efforts in bringing the story to life. He wrote, "Thank you. I'm late. But just a shoutout to my entire cast and crew. They all put their best foot forward. My cast was filled with hidden gems. What a wonderful experience."

ALL ABOUT PRACCHAND ASHOK

For the uninitiated, Pracchand Ashok explored the intertwined destinies of Samrat Ashoka and Princess Kaurwaki, two individuals with contrasting beliefs and values. While Kaurwaki sought a partner who values love and prioritizes family, Ashoka was depicted as a fearless emperor willing to do whatever it took to maintain his power. Despite their differences, fate intervened, ultimately bringing them together in a captivating tale of love, power, and destiny.

Do you think the channel made the right decision in ending Pracchand Ashok? Share your views in the comments section below.