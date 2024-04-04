Naagin 7 Cast: Will Ekta Kapoor Sign Shehzada Dhami After Supporting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers?

Naagin
7
Cast
Update:
Naagin
6,
produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor
and
starring
Tejasswi
Prakash
in
the
lead,
concluded
its
run
last
year
leaving
viewers
sad,
marking
the
end
of
the
longest
season
in
the
franchise.
Fans
thoroughly
enjoyed
Tejasswi's
diverse
roles
throughout
the
supernatural
drama.
Although
saddened
by
the
conclusion
of
their
beloved
show,
Naagin
6,
loyal
fans
were
pleasantly
surprised
by
the
announcement
of
Naagin
7
by
the
makers.
The
teaser
for
the
new
season
has
been
circulating
since
the
last
season's
finale,
introducing
a
new
naagin
and
leaving
viewers
intrigued.
NAAGIN
7
TENTATIVE
CAST
DETAILS:
WHO
WILL
PLAY
LEAD
ROLES?
Speculation
about
the
lead
actress
for
Naagin
7
is
rife,
with
the
names
of
several
popular
actresses,
including
Ayesha
Singh
from
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
Bigg
Boss
16
fame
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
and
Ankita
Lokhande
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
Some
fans
even
speculated
that
it
might
be
Ridhima
Pandit
after
glimpsing
the
silhouette
in
the
promo.
As
per
the
latest
update,
Ekta
Kapoor
has
decided
to
end
Adnan
Khan
and
Mallika
Singh
starrer
Pacchand
Ashok
and
is
planned
to
now
focus
on
Naagin
7.
Not
just
that,
sepculations
also
suggest
that
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
fame
Shehzada
Dhami
might
play
the
lead
role
in
the
much-awaited
show
alongside
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
the
development
has
left
Shehzada's
fans
elated,
we
think
that
the
actor's
name
doing
the
rounds
for
Naagin
7
are
just
rumours.
We're
saying
so
because
the
actor
was
recently
thrown
out
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi.
Soon
after
the
announcement
of
his
termination
from
the
hit
show,
Ekta
Kapoor
took
to
social
media
and
openly
praised
Rajan
Shahi
for
taking
a
stand
against
unprofessionalism.
After
applauding
Shahi's
decision
to
terminate
Shehzada
with
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
we
don't
think
she'll
cast
him
for
her
much-awaited
show
as
it
might
give
Naagin
7
negative
publicity.
However,
Shehzada
Dhami
as
well
as
Naagin
7
makers
are
yet
to
confirm
or
deny
his
involement
in
the
much-awaited
season.