Naagin 7 Cast: Will Ekta Kapoor Sign Shehzada Dhami After Supporting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers?

Naagin 7 Cast Update: Naagin 6, produced by Ekta Kapoor and starring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead, concluded its run last year leaving viewers sad, marking the end of the longest season in the franchise. Fans thoroughly enjoyed Tejasswi's diverse roles throughout the supernatural drama.

Although saddened by the conclusion of their beloved show, Naagin 6, loyal fans were pleasantly surprised by the announcement of Naagin 7 by the makers. The teaser for the new season has been circulating since the last season's finale, introducing a new naagin and leaving viewers intrigued.

NAAGIN 7 TENTATIVE CAST DETAILS: WHO WILL PLAY LEAD ROLES?

Speculation about the lead actress for Naagin 7 is rife, with the names of several popular actresses, including Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Ankita Lokhande doing the rounds on social media. Some fans even speculated that it might be Ridhima Pandit after glimpsing the silhouette in the promo.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants List: THIS TV Star To Join Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe In The Show?

As per the latest update, Ekta Kapoor has decided to end Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh starrer Pacchand Ashok and is planned to now focus on Naagin 7. Not just that, sepculations also suggest that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shehzada Dhami might play the lead role in the much-awaited show alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Yes, you read that right!

Manisha Rani's BFF Vishal Singh Supports Her After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Star Elvish Yadav & His Buddies Target Her

WILL SHEHZADA DHAMI PLAY THE LEAD IN NAAGIN 7?

While the development has left Shehzada's fans elated, we think that the actor's name doing the rounds for Naagin 7 are just rumours. We're saying so because the actor was recently thrown out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by producer Rajan Shahi.

Soon after the announcement of his termination from the hit show, Ekta Kapoor took to social media and openly praised Rajan Shahi for taking a stand against unprofessionalism. After applauding Shahi's decision to terminate Shehzada with Pratiksha Honmukhe, we don't think she'll cast him for her much-awaited show as it might give Naagin 7 negative publicity.

However, Shehzada Dhami as well as Naagin 7 makers are yet to confirm or deny his involement in the much-awaited season.

Keep watching this space for more updates!