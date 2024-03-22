Pracchand Ashok Last Episode Date: Why Adnan Khan-Mallika Singh's Show Is Ending? Off Air Reason Is

Pracchand
Ashok
Last
Episode
Date:
Things
change
in
a
fraction
of
second
in
the
Indian
television
industry.
Remember
we
informed
our
readers
about
Pracchand
Ashok
facing
the
axe
on
Colors
channel.
The
leading
GEC
had
put
the
historical
show
under
the
scanner
as
it
failed
to
generate
decent
numbers.
WHY
PRACCHAND
ASHOK
FAILED
TO
GET
TRPS?
Adnan
Khan
and
Mallika
Singh's
sizzling
chemistry
was
expected
to
be
the
major
catalyst
for
the
success
of
Pracchand
Ashok.
However,
despite
an
impressive
cast,
Ekta
Kapoor's
show
failed
to
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience.
Last
month,
our
reliable
khabri
had
informed
us
that
Pracchand
Ashok
couldn't
survive
with
low
ratings.
An
industry
source
had
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Every
year
Colors
TV
suffers
a
drop
in
numbers
after
Bigg
Boss
ends.
This
year
is
no
different.
However,
the
low
opening
TRP
of
Pracchand
Ashok
is
something
to
worry
about.
Despite
a
star-studded
cast
and
strong
promotional
campaign,
the
historical
show
has
failed
to
live
up
to
the
hype.
A
TVR
of
less
than
1
is
definitely
not
what
the
channel
expected."
The
source
had
revealed
that
the
low
TRPs
would
be
detrimental
for
the
future
of
the
show.
"If
the
makers
introduce
an
intriguing
storyline,
the
show
can
garner
a
TRP
of
1.5.
It
all
depends
on
the
tracks,
chemistry
between
leads.
If
not,
then
the
show
will
be
filler
till
Bigg
Boss
18
launches
on
the
channel,"
the
industry
source
quipped.
He
had
stated
that
if
Pracchand
Ashok
couldn't
register
decent
ratings,
it
would
be
filler
till
Bigg
Boss
18
is
launched
on
the
GEC.
In
a
major
development,
the
channel
has
decided
to
pull
the
plug
on
the
mythological
serial.
WHY
IS
PRACCHAND
ASHOK
GOING
OFF
AIR?
REASON
IS
According
to
a
report
in
ETimes,
Colors
channel
will
axe
the
show
in
the
last
week
of
March.
If
the
report
turns
out
to
be
true,
Pracchand
Ashok
will
go
off
air
in
two
months
of
launch.
The
reason
behind
the
shocking
development
is
said
to
be
lack
of
viewership
and
high
budget.
A
source
close
to
the
production
house
told
the
portal
that
the
ratings
were
never
decent.
The
historical
shows
are
fictionalised
and
it
can
be
a
reason
why
the
show
couldn't
connect
a
bond
with
the
audience.
WHEN
IS
PRACCHAND
ASHOK
LAST
EPISODE
DATE
ON
COLORS
CHANNEL?
The
report
added
the
show
will
air
its
last
episode
on
March
29
at
10pm
on
the
channel.
Adnan
Khan
and
Mallika
Singh
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
development.
They
have
not
shared
their
thoughts
about
the
show
ending
in
two
months.