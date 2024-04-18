Sana Sayyad Pregnancy: Kundali Bhagya Star Expecting First Child; Will She Get Replaced As Palki?

Sana Sayyad Pregnancy: Sana Sayyad, who made her TV debut as a contestant in MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015, has come a long way in her career and is counted among the most-loved actress on the small screen. After making her full-fledged acting debut with Jaana Na Dil Se Door in 2016, the actress rose to fame after essaying the lead role in Divya Drishti.

After featuring in Lockdown Ki Love Story and Spy Bahu, Sana Sayyad bagged entered the long-running ZEE TV show Kundali Bhagya as Palki last year and the character has made her a household name. While the show is doing well on the ratings front and fans are loving her chemistry with co-star Paras Kalnawat, here comes the much-awaited good news for the actress' fans.

KUNDALI BHAGYA ACTRESS SANA SAYYAD PREGNANT WITH FIRST CHILD?

According to a report from Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Sana Sayyad, best known for her role as Palki in Kundali Bhagya, is gearing up to embrace parenthood alongside husband Imaad Shamsi. Yes, you read that right!

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Episode Update: Manit Joura Aka Yug Reveals His True Colors

Sana and Imaad tied the knot in 2021 and the happily-married couple is reportedly set to become parents after three years of marital bliss. While the duo is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same, this is indeed a piece of great news for their fans. However, there's a bad news as well!

WILL SANA SAYYAD GET REPLACED IN KUNDALI BHAGYA?

The media publication's Instagram handle hints at a possible replacement for her character in the show. If the news of Sana being pregnant turns out to be true, she'll obviously need a maternity break after giving birth to her little munchkin. However, it is not yet confirmed and the makers' reaction regarding the same is still awaited.

Anupamaa Twist | Will Anuj DIE? Will Gaurav Khanna Exit? Rupali Ganguly's Co-Star REACTS: I'm Sure...

With a string of popular shows under her belt within a short span, she's captivated audiences with her acting prowess for many years. Hence, we hope that the makers decide against replacing her with another actress. Don't you agree?

SANA SAYYAD-IMAAD SHAMSI LOVE STORY

For the uninitiated, Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi's relationship blossomed from college friendship to love. Their bond deepened as they reconnected and spent time in the same circle, eventually leading to marriage on June 25, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.