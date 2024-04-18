Sana Sayyad Pregnancy: Kundali Bhagya Star Expecting First Child; Will She Get Replaced As Palki?

Sana
Sayyad
Pregnancy:
Sana
Sayyad,
who
made
her
TV
debut
as
a
contestant
in
MTV
Splitsvilla
8
in
2015,
has
come
a
long
way
in
her
career
and
is
counted
among
the
most-loved
actress
on
the
small
screen.
After
making
her
full-fledged
acting
debut
with
Jaana
Na
Dil
Se
Door
in
2016,
the
actress
rose
to
fame
after
essaying
the
lead
role
in
Divya
Drishti.
After
featuring
in
Lockdown
Ki
Love
Story
and
Spy
Bahu,
Sana
Sayyad
bagged
entered
the
long-running
ZEE
TV
show
Kundali
Bhagya
as
Palki
last
year
and
the
character
has
made
her
a
household
name.
While
the
show
is
doing
well
on
the
ratings
front
and
fans
are
loving
her
chemistry
with
co-star
Paras
Kalnawat,
here
comes
the
much-awaited
good
news
for
the
actress'
fans.
KUNDALI
BHAGYA
ACTRESS
SANA
SAYYAD
PREGNANT
WITH
FIRST
CHILD?
According
to
a
report
from
Saas
Bahu
Aur
Saazish,
Sana
Sayyad,
best
known
for
her
role
as
Palki
in
Kundali
Bhagya,
is
gearing
up
to
embrace
parenthood
alongside
husband
Imaad
Shamsi.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Sana
and
Imaad
tied
the
knot
in
2021
and
the
happily-married
couple
is
reportedly
set
to
become
parents
after
three
years
of
marital
bliss.
While
the
duo
is
yet
to
make
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same,
this
is
indeed
a
piece
of
great
news
for
their
fans.
However,
there's
a
bad
news
as
well!
WILL
SANA
SAYYAD
GET
REPLACED
IN
KUNDALI
BHAGYA?
The
media
publication's
Instagram
handle
hints
at
a
possible
replacement
for
her
character
in
the
show.
If
the
news
of
Sana
being
pregnant
turns
out
to
be
true,
she'll
obviously
need
a
maternity
break
after
giving
birth
to
her
little
munchkin.
However,
it
is
not
yet
confirmed
and
the
makers'
reaction
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.
With
a
string
of
popular
shows
under
her
belt
within
a
short
span,
she's
captivated
audiences
with
her
acting
prowess
for
many
years.
Hence,
we
hope
that
the
makers
decide
against
replacing
her
with
another
actress.
Don't
you
agree?
SANA
SAYYAD-IMAAD
SHAMSI
LOVE
STORY
For
the
uninitiated,
Sana
Sayyad
and
Imaad
Shamsi's
relationship
blossomed
from
college
friendship
to
love.
Their
bond
deepened
as
they
reconnected
and
spent
time
in
the
same
circle,
eventually
leading
to
marriage
on
June
25,
2021,
surrounded
by
loved
ones.