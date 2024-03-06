Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Leap: Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya Co-Star Joins As New Guy Opposite Radha?

Radha
Mohan
New
Cast
After
Leap:
Since
its
debut
in
2022,
Zee
TV's
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam:
Radha
Mohan
has
firmly
established
itself
as
a
beloved
show
among
audiences,
delivering
a
mature
romantic
narrative
set
in
contemporary
Vrindavan.
Since
the
beginning,
the
show,
led
by
compelling
characters
such
as
Mohan
(played
by
Shabir
Ahluwalia),
Radha
(portrayed
by
Neeharika
Roy),
and
Damini
(acted
by
Sambhabana
Mohanty),
has
consistently
entertained
viewers
with
its
captivating
storyline.
PYAR
KA
PEHLA
NAAM:
RADHA
MOHAN
NEW
CAST
AFTER
LEAP
To
make
Pyar
Ka
Pehla
Naam:
Radha
Mohan
more
interesting
and
entertaining
for
viewers,
the
makers
are
set
to
introduce
a
leap
in
the
storyline.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Accoring
to
the
ongoing
buzz,
Radha
and
Mohan
will
get
separated
after
the
leap
and
the
latter
will
be
seen
living
with
his
daughter
named
Gungun.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
Kantha
Ankahee
child-artist
Sarah
Killedar
has
been
roped
in
to
play
Mohan's
daughter
in
the
ZEE
TV
show,
it
looks
like
a
new
man
will
enter
Radha's
life
after
leap
and
the
makers
have
finalised
a
talented
actor
to
play
the
parallel
lead.
RADHA
MOHAN
PARALLEL
LEAD:
NEW
MAN
TO
ENTER
IN
RADHA'S
LIFE
AFTER
LEAP
Well,
we're
talking
about
Shraddha
Arya's
Kundali
Bhagya
co-star
Manit
Joura.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
actor
quit
Kundali
Bhagya
recently
and
has
already
bagged
a
pivotal
role
in
Pyar
Ka
Pehla
Naam:
Radha
Mohan.
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"We
are
working
on
the
final
details
of
the
upcoming
track,
and
Manit
will
start
shooting
with
us
soon.
After
the
time
leap,
he
will
be
paired
with
Neeharika
Roy,
the
female
protagonist
of
the
show.
His
entry
will
bring
an
expected
turn
to
the
story."
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited.