Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Leap: Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya Co-Star Joins As New Guy Opposite Radha?

Radha Mohan New Cast After Leap: Since its debut in 2022, Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has firmly established itself as a beloved show among audiences, delivering a mature romantic narrative set in contemporary Vrindavan. Since the beginning, the show, led by compelling characters such as Mohan (played by Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (portrayed by Neeharika Roy), and Damini (acted by Sambhabana Mohanty), has consistently entertained viewers with its captivating storyline.

PYAR KA PEHLA NAAM: RADHA MOHAN NEW CAST AFTER LEAP

To make Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan more interesting and entertaining for viewers, the makers are set to introduce a leap in the storyline. Yes, you read that right! Accoring to the ongoing buzz, Radha and Mohan will get separated after the leap and the latter will be seen living with his daughter named Gungun. Yes, you read that right!

While Kantha Ankahee child-artist Sarah Killedar has been roped in to play Mohan's daughter in the ZEE TV show, it looks like a new man will enter Radha's life after leap and the makers have finalised a talented actor to play the parallel lead.

RADHA MOHAN PARALLEL LEAD: NEW MAN TO ENTER IN RADHA'S LIFE AFTER LEAP

Well, we're talking about Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya co-star Manit Joura. Yes, you read that right! The actor quit Kundali Bhagya recently and has already bagged a pivotal role in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "We are working on the final details of the upcoming track, and Manit will start shooting with us soon. After the time leap, he will be paired with Neeharika Roy, the female protagonist of the show. His entry will bring an expected turn to the story."

However, an official confirmation is still awaited.