Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Jennifer Mistry’s Sister Passes Away At 45; Check Death Reason

Jennifer
Mistry
Sister
Dies:
TV
actress
Jennifer
Mistry
Bansiwal,
renowned
for
her
role
as
Mrs
Roshan
Sodhi
in
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
is
grieving
the
loss
of
her
younger
sister,
Dimple.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Tragically,
Dimple,
who
was
differently-abled,
passed
away
last
week
in
their
hometown
of
Jabalpur,
Madhya
Pradesh,
at
the
age
of
45.
According
to
Zoom's
report,
Dimple
breathed
her
last
on
April
13
after
battling
critical
illness
and
being
on
a
ventilator.
Jennifer
Mistry
was
reportedly
not
in
Jabalpur
at
the
time
of
her
sister's
passing,
having
returned
to
Mumbai
for
a
period.
It's
been
noted
that
Dimple
was
admitted
to
a
private
hospital
earlier
this
month
due
to
low
blood
pressure
and
complications
arising
from
gall
bladder
stones.
Despite
medical
efforts,
her
condition
deteriorated,
and
she
was
subsequently
transferred
to
a
government
hospital,
where
her
health
rapidly
declined.
She
was
placed
on
a
ventilator
as
her
blood
pressure
plummeted,
and
her
pulse
neared
zero.
Taking
to
social
media,
the
former
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
actress
bid
goodbye
to
her
sister
with
a
heartfelt
message.
She
wrote,
"Life
will
be
unimaginable
without
you
my
darling
sister
Dimple.
Love
you.
Miss
you.
You
taught
us
how
to
live
every
moment
joyfully
and
keep
smiling
no
matter
what.
RIP
(sic)."
Talking
about
her
sister's
demise,
Jennifer
Mistry
told
India
Today,
"It's
disheartening
to
face
so
many
difficulties
at
such
short
intervals.
First
my
brother
passed
away
around
two
years
back,
then
the
entire
fiasco
around
Taarak
Mehta
exit,
and
now
my
sister.
She
was
closest
to
me,
and
it
was
also
because
of
a
lack
of
funds
that
we
could
not
provide
her
better
facilities."