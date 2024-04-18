Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Jennifer Mistry’s Sister Passes Away At 45; Check Death Reason

Jennifer Mistry Sister Dies: TV actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, renowned for her role as Mrs Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is grieving the loss of her younger sister, Dimple. Yes, you read that right! Tragically, Dimple, who was differently-abled, passed away last week in their hometown of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, at the age of 45.

JENNIFER MISTRY SISTER DIMPLE DEATH REASON

According to Zoom's report, Dimple breathed her last on April 13 after battling critical illness and being on a ventilator. Jennifer Mistry was reportedly not in Jabalpur at the time of her sister's passing, having returned to Mumbai for a period.

It's been noted that Dimple was admitted to a private hospital earlier this month due to low blood pressure and complications arising from gall bladder stones. Despite medical efforts, her condition deteriorated, and she was subsequently transferred to a government hospital, where her health rapidly declined. She was placed on a ventilator as her blood pressure plummeted, and her pulse neared zero.

JENNIFER MISTRY MOURN'S HER SISTER DEMISE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Taking to social media, the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress bid goodbye to her sister with a heartfelt message. She wrote, "Life will be unimaginable without you my darling sister Dimple. Love you. Miss you. You taught us how to live every moment joyfully and keep smiling no matter what. RIP (sic)."

Take a look at her post below:

Talking about her sister's demise, Jennifer Mistry told India Today, "It's disheartening to face so many difficulties at such short intervals. First my brother passed away around two years back, then the entire fiasco around Taarak Mehta exit, and now my sister. She was closest to me, and it was also because of a lack of funds that we could not provide her better facilities."

May her soul rest in peace!