Will Udaariyaan Go OFF Air After Fahmaan Khan's Krishna Mohini Launch On Colors TV?

Fahmaan Khan Krishna Mohini launch: Colors channel is all set to rejig its fiction programming with the launch of several new shows. The leading GEC has an impressive line-up of shows that are scheduled to launch in the upcoming weeks.

COLORS CHANNEL UPCOMING SHOWS

The number two GEC has four shows in the pipeline. It has already announced the launch of Lakshmi Narayan. The mythological drama will replace Pracchand Ashok at the 10pm slot from April 22. It will be one of the biggest shows on the channel in the fiction space

Krishna Mohini will be the next big launch on the channel after Lakshmi Narayan. The daily soap will feature Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha in lead roles. Colors TV also has Suhaagan Chudail and a new show starring Farmaan Haider in store for the viewers.

KRISHNA MOHINI LAUNCH DATE, TIME SLOT

Remember Filmibeat was the first portal to inform our beloved readers that Krishna Mohini will replace Udaariyaan on Colors channel. After weeks of speculations, the programming team has confirmed the launch date and timings of Krishna Mohini.

A source close to the show exclusively told Filmibeat, "Krishna Mohini will have a grand launch on Colors channel. The programming team is confident about the show as it has a promising storyline and star-studded cast. After the success of social dramas like Shakti-Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Udaan, Neerja, the channel is ready with another hatke show."

"Lakshmi Narayan is taking the 10pm slot on the channel from April 22. Krishna Mohini will replace Udaariyaan from next month. The promos are currently on air and a launch date will be announced soon," the source had said last month.

WILL UDAARIYAAN GO OFF AIR? UDAARIYAAN NEW TIMINGS TO BE REVEALED?

There are strong mumours that Udaariyaan will go off air due to drop in viewership. The show started with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Ankit Gupta. It took a generation leap in September 2022 following which Priyanka and Ankit quit the show while Isha was retained.

Udaariyaan currently stars Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat in lead roles. Kunal Karan Kapoor has recently entered the show to spice up the storyline.

When asked about the rumours, a source told Filmibeat, "The channel might give an extension to Udaariyaan and shift it to the 6:30pm slot. If it happens, Suhaagan might face a slot change. Things will be crystal clear in the upcoming days."