Will Udaariyaan Go OFF Air After Fahmaan Khan's Krishna Mohini Launch On Colors TV?

Fahmaan
Khan
Krishna
Mohini
launch:
Colors
channel
is
all
set
to
rejig
its
fiction
programming
with
the
launch
of
several
new
shows.
The
leading
GEC
has
an
impressive
line-up
of
shows
that
are
scheduled
to
launch
in
the
upcoming
weeks.
COLORS
CHANNEL
UPCOMING
SHOWS
The
number
two
GEC
has
four
shows
in
the
pipeline.
It
has
already
announced
the
launch
of
Lakshmi
Narayan.
The
mythological
drama
will
replace
Pracchand
Ashok
at
the
10pm
slot
from
April
22.
It
will
be
one
of
the
biggest
shows
on
the
channel
in
the
fiction
space
Krishna
Mohini
will
be
the
next
big
launch
on
the
channel
after
Lakshmi
Narayan.
The
daily
soap
will
feature
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Debattama
Saha
in
lead
roles.
Colors
TV
also
has
Suhaagan
Chudail
and
a
new
show
starring
Farmaan
Haider
in
store
for
the
viewers.
KRISHNA
MOHINI
LAUNCH
DATE,
TIME
SLOT
Remember
Filmibeat
was
the
first
portal
to
inform
our
beloved
readers
that
Krishna
Mohini
will
replace
Udaariyaan
on
Colors
channel.
After
weeks
of
speculations,
the
programming
team
has
confirmed
the
launch
date
and
timings
of
Krishna
Mohini.
A
source
close
to
the
show
exclusively
told
Filmibeat,
"Krishna
Mohini
will
have
a
grand
launch
on
Colors
channel.
The
programming
team
is
confident
about
the
show
as
it
has
a
promising
storyline
and
star-studded
cast.
After
the
success
of
social
dramas
like
Shakti-Astitiva
Ke
Ehsaas
Ki,
Udaan,
Neerja,
the
channel
is
ready
with
another
hatke
show."
"Lakshmi
Narayan
is
taking
the
10pm
slot
on
the
channel
from
April
22.
Krishna
Mohini
will
replace
Udaariyaan
from
next
month.
The
promos
are
currently
on
air
and
a
launch
date
will
be
announced
soon," the
source
had
said
last
month.
WILL
UDAARIYAAN
GO
OFF
AIR?
UDAARIYAAN
NEW
TIMINGS
TO
BE
REVEALED?
There
are
strong
mumours
that
Udaariyaan
will
go
off
air
due
to
drop
in
viewership.
The
show
started
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Isha
Malviya
and
Ankit
Gupta.
It
took
a
generation
leap
in
September
2022
following
which
Priyanka
and
Ankit
quit
the
show
while
Isha
was
retained.
Udaariyaan
currently
stars
Alisha
Parveen
Khan,
Anuraj
Chahal
and
Aditi
Bhagat
in
lead
roles.
Kunal
Karan
Kapoor
has
recently
entered
the
show
to
spice
up
the
storyline.
When
asked
about
the
rumours,
a
source
told
Filmibeat,
"The
channel
might
give
an
extension
to
Udaariyaan
and
shift
it
to
the
6:30pm
slot.
If
it
happens,
Suhaagan
might
face
a
slot
change.
Things
will
be
crystal
clear
in
the
upcoming
days."