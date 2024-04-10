Shehzada Dhami New Show | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Reacts To Suhaagan Chudail Reports: Signing The…

Shehzada Dhami New Show: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the limelight since the departure of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year, following a generation leap. This shift introduced Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new central characters, portraying Abhira and Armaan, respectively.

SHEHZADA DHAMI'S YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI CONTROVERSIAL EXIT

Despite facing initial hurdles, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami succeeded in winning over the hearts of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's loyal viewers. However, a surprising twist has left everyone shocked, as Shehzada Dhami, the male lead of YRKKH, was recently removed from the show by producer Rajan Shahi, along with Pratiksha Honmukhe, citing unprofessional behavior.

After their departure, Shehzada and Pratiksha were promptly replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, who stepped into the roles of Armaan and Ruhi in the prestigious Star Plus show.

Despite the considerable time that has elapsed since their exit, Shehzada and Pratiksha have opted to remain silent, abstaining from expressing their perspective on the matter.

SHEHZADA DHAMI DENIES SIGNING SUHAAGAN CHUDAIL

Amid all this, recent reports suggested that Shehzada Dhami has bagged an upcoming show on Colors TV just a few weeks after his controversial exit from the top-rated Star Plus show. Later, it was revealed that he's going to play the male lead in Suhaagan Chudail alongside Nia Sharma.

In a recent interview, the talented actor finally opened up about the ongoing speculations and denied signing Suhaagan Chudail. Yes, you read that right!

Reacting to it, Shehzada Dhami told ETimes, "I have not had any meetings with the makers of Suhaagan Chudail, so the question of me signing the show doesn't arise. I am weighing my options and haven't taken up any project yet."

It looks like his fans have to wait a little longer for his small screen comeback.