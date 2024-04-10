Shehzada Dhami New Show | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Reacts To Suhaagan Chudail Reports: Signing The…

Shehzada
Dhami
New
Show:
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
in
the
limelight
since
the
departure
of
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
last
year,
following
a
generation
leap.
This
shift
introduced
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
central
characters,
portraying
Abhira
and
Armaan,
respectively.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI'S
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
CONTROVERSIAL
EXIT
Despite
facing
initial
hurdles,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
succeeded
in
winning
over
the
hearts
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai's
loyal
viewers.
However,
a
surprising
twist
has
left
everyone
shocked,
as
Shehzada
Dhami,
the
male
lead
of
YRKKH,
was
recently
removed
from
the
show
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi,
along
with
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
citing
unprofessional
behavior.
After
their
departure,
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
were
promptly
replaced
by
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani,
who
stepped
into
the
roles
of
Armaan
and
Ruhi
in
the
prestigious
Star
Plus
show.
Despite
the
considerable
time
that
has
elapsed
since
their
exit,
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
have
opted
to
remain
silent,
abstaining
from
expressing
their
perspective
on
the
matter.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
DENIES
SIGNING
SUHAAGAN
CHUDAIL
Amid
all
this,
recent
reports
suggested
that
Shehzada
Dhami
has
bagged
an
upcoming
show
on
Colors
TV
just
a
few
weeks
after
his
controversial
exit
from
the
top-rated
Star
Plus
show.
Later,
it
was
revealed
that
he's
going
to
play
the
male
lead
in
Suhaagan
Chudail
alongside
Nia
Sharma.
In
a
recent
interview,
the
talented
actor
finally
opened
up
about
the
ongoing
speculations
and
denied
signing
Suhaagan
Chudail.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Reacting
to
it,
Shehzada
Dhami
told
ETimes,
"I
have
not
had
any
meetings
with
the
makers
of
Suhaagan
Chudail,
so
the
question
of
me
signing
the
show
doesn't
arise.
I
am
weighing
my
options
and
haven't
taken
up
any
project
yet."
It
looks
like
his
fans
have
to
wait
a
little
longer
for
his
small
screen
comeback.