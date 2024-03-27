Shehzada Dhami Breaks Silence On Bagging New Show After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Exit: I Don’t…

Shehzada
Dhami
New
Show
Update:
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
under
the
spotlight
since
the
departure
of
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
last
year,
following
a
generation
leap.
This
transition
saw
the
introduction
of
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
central
characters,
portraying
Abhira
and
Armaan,
respectively.
Despite
initial
challenges,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
managed
to
carve
out
a
place
for
themselves
in
the
hearts
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai's
dedicated
audience.
However,
an
unexpected
turn
of
events
has
left
everyone
stunned,
as
Shehzada
Dhami,
the
male
lead
of
YRKKH,
was
recently
ousted
from
the
show
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi,
along
with
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
due
to
unprofessional
behavior.
After
their
exit,
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
were
promptly
replaced
by
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani,
who
assumed
the
roles
of
Armaan
and
Ruhi
in
the
renowned
Star
Plus
series.
Despite
considerable
time
since
their
departure,
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
have
remained
silent,
withholding
their
perspective
on
the
matter.
Amid
the
ongoing
controversy,
recent
speculation
hints
that
Shehzada
Dhami
may
be
on
the
verge
of
making
his
television
comeback
with
a
new
daily
soap.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Reacting
to
the
ongoing
reports,
Shehzada
Dhami
told
India
Forums,
"I
don't
want
to
comment
on
anything
right
now."
Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 15:32 [IST]