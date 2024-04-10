Will Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Karishma Sawant Participate In Bigg Boss OTT 3? Actress BREAKS SILENCE

Karishma
Sawant
TV
Comeback:
After
the
grand
conclusion
of
Bigg
Boss
17
earlier
this
year,
fans
of
the
reality
show
flooded
social
media
platforms
with
inquiries
about
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3.
The
online
version
of
India's
biggest
non-fiction
show
has
amassed
considerable
popularity
among
audiences,
igniting
anticipation
for
the
forthcoming
season.
Reacting
to
it,
Karishma
Sawant
told
National
Reporter,
"Mujhe
nahi
pata
seriously,
mai
yahin
pe
aake
sun
rahi
hun
ye
sab."
On
being
asked
about
the
rumours
about
her
participation
in
Bigg
Boss,
she
added,
"I
don't
know.
Jo
bhi
hoga,
hum
milenge,
jaise
bhi
connect
karenge.
Jab
tak
show
se
connect
nahi
karte,
phone
se
connect
karenge.
But,
jaldi
hi,
hopefully."
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 16:57 [IST]