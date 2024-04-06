Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | THIS Actress Happy With Shehzada’s EXIT? Says 'Attitude Pata Nahi Kis Baat Ka…'

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
captivating
audiences
since
its
premiere
in
2009.
Throughout
its
successful
15-year
journey,
the
show
has
witnessed
numerous
controversial
departures,
but
none
have
garnered
as
much
attention
as
the
termination
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
For
those
unaware,
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
joined
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
alongside
Samridhii
Shukla
when
the
makers
introduced
the
fourth
generation
last
year.
Despite
facing
initial
challenges,
the
new
cast
gradually
found
their
footing.
However,
the
duo's
journey
took
an
unexpected
turn
as
they
were
terminated
from
the
show
due
to
unprofessional
behavior.
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
ACTRESS
HAPPY
WITH
SHEHZADA
DHAMI'S
EXIT?
While
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
have
yet
to
address
the
issue
with
the
media,
Rohit
Purohit
and
Garvita
Sadhwani
have
stepped
in
to
replace
them
as
the
new
Armaan
and
Ruhi
respectively
in
the
immensely
popular
Star
Plus
Show.
Their
sudden
exits
left
the
entire
YRKKH
team
in
shock,
however,
a
well-known
actress
revealed
that
she
somewhere
knew
that
something
like
this
is
going
to
happen.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Niyati
Joshi
who
has
been
essaying
the
pivotal
role
of
Swarna
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
for
the
past
five
years.
In
a
recent
interview,
she
opened
up
about
the
whole
controversy
and
revealed
that
Shehzada
Dhami
had
ego
and
attitude
problems.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
NIYATI
JOSHI
REVEALS
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
HAD
EGO,
ATTITUDE
PROBLEMS
Talking
to
Telly
Masala,
the
actress
stated,
"To
be
very
honest,
somewhere
I
knew
this
is
going
to
happen.
I
feel
bad
for
the
girl
(Pratiksha),
she
is
really
sweet.
Whatever
happened
is
their
personal
thing
and
I
really
don't
want
to
comment
on
it.
But,
haan,
ladka,
agar
aap
mujhse
seriously
puche
toh
usmein
ego,
attitude
pata
nahi
kis
baat
ka
tha.
I
really
don't
know.
He's
not
acknowledged
people,
hi,
good
morning,
nothing.
Anyways,
whatever.
So,
whatever
has
happened,
has
happened
for
the
best
now.
I
personally
feel
that."
She
added,
"Agar
Rajan
ji
ne
ye
step
liya
hai,
hamare
Yeh
Rishta
ke
posters,
main
leads
change
hue
hai,
matlab
that's
a
very
big
thing.
Just
imagine,
to
what
extent
Rajan
ji
must
be
angry.
Otherwise,
Rajan
ji
will
never
do
that.
Itna
guard
karta
hai
na
saare
actors
ko,
family
ki
tarah
treat
kiya
jata
hai
yaha
pe,
bohot
logon
ko
chance
diya
jata
hai.
But,
I
guess
kuch
logon
ka
fate
hota
hai.
And
whatever
has
happened,
I
just
wish
them
all
the
best.
I
just
hope
ki
ye
jo
kuch
hua
hai,
they
learn
from
this
lesson
and
learn
to
respect
people."