Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | THIS Actress Happy With Shehzada’s EXIT? Says 'Attitude Pata Nahi Kis Baat Ka…'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2009. Throughout its successful 15-year journey, the show has witnessed numerous controversial departures, but none have garnered as much attention as the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

For those unaware, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Samridhii Shukla when the makers introduced the fourth generation last year. Despite facing initial challenges, the new cast gradually found their footing. However, the duo's journey took an unexpected turn as they were terminated from the show due to unprofessional behavior.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI ACTRESS HAPPY WITH SHEHZADA DHAMI'S EXIT?

While Shehzada and Pratiksha have yet to address the issue with the media, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani have stepped in to replace them as the new Armaan and Ruhi respectively in the immensely popular Star Plus Show. Their sudden exits left the entire YRKKH team in shock, however, a well-known actress revealed that she somewhere knew that something like this is going to happen.

Well, we're talking about Niyati Joshi who has been essaying the pivotal role of Swarna in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the past five years. In a recent interview, she opened up about the whole controversy and revealed that Shehzada Dhami had ego and attitude problems. Yes, you read that right!

NIYATI JOSHI REVEALS SHEHZADA DHAMI HAD EGO, ATTITUDE PROBLEMS

Talking to Telly Masala, the actress stated, "To be very honest, somewhere I knew this is going to happen. I feel bad for the girl (Pratiksha), she is really sweet. Whatever happened is their personal thing and I really don't want to comment on it. But, haan, ladka, agar aap mujhse seriously puche toh usmein ego, attitude pata nahi kis baat ka tha. I really don't know. He's not acknowledged people, hi, good morning, nothing. Anyways, whatever. So, whatever has happened, has happened for the best now. I personally feel that."

She added, "Agar Rajan ji ne ye step liya hai, hamare Yeh Rishta ke posters, main leads change hue hai, matlab that's a very big thing. Just imagine, to what extent Rajan ji must be angry. Otherwise, Rajan ji will never do that. Itna guard karta hai na saare actors ko, family ki tarah treat kiya jata hai yaha pe, bohot logon ko chance diya jata hai. But, I guess kuch logon ka fate hota hai. And whatever has happened, I just wish them all the best. I just hope ki ye jo kuch hua hai, they learn from this lesson and learn to respect people."

We wonder how Shehzada Dhami would react to it.