Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy | Pratiksha’s Friend Hints At Shehzada Influencing Her: She’s Upset…

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Since
the
departure
of
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
last
year,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
the
renowned
Star
Plus
show
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
has
been
making
waves.
This
coincided
with
the
introduction
of
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
leads
Abhira
and
Armaan,
respectively,
following
the
generation
leap.
PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE
REPLACED
BY
GARVITA
SADHWANI
IN
YRKKH
Despite
facing
initial
challenges,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
gradually
got
acceptance
from
the
loyal
audience
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
a
recent
unexpected
turn
in
the
show
has
left
everyone
astonished.
Shehzada
Dhami,
who
portrayed
the
lead
role
in
YRKKH,
has
been
ousted
from
the
family
drama
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi.
Not
only
Shehzada
but
also
his
close
friend
and
co-star
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
known
as
Ruhi,
has
been
removed
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
While
Udaariyaan
star
Rohit
Purohit
has
stepped
into
the
role
of
Armaan,
Garvita
Sadhwani,
known
for
her
role
in
Baatein
Kuch
Ankahee
Si,
has
been
cast
as
the
new
Ruhi.
While
the
production
house
revealed
that
unprofessionalism
was
the
reason
behind
their
termination,
Pratiksha
Honmukhe's
close
friend
Kunal
Mundhe
opened
up
about
the
whole
controversial
in
an
interview.
DID
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
INFLUENCED
PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE?
HER
FRIEND
REACTS
Talking
to
ETimes,
Pratiksha's
friend
stated,
"The
way
Pratiksha's
image
has
been
portrayed
isn't
right,
she
has
been
professional,
this
was
her
first
show
and
she
is
a
hard-working
girl.
Despite
the
2
hours
long
travel
to
the
sets
on
daily
basis,
she
would
be
there
punctually
and
give
her
100%
to
work."
Hinting
at
Shehzada
Dhami
influencing
her,
he
added,
"I
wouldn't
want
to
comment
on
her
personal
matter
but
she
has
been
extremely
upset
due
to
the
sudden
removal
from
the
show.
I
agree
she
was
influenced
but
she
has
always
been
professional."
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
are
said
to
be
dating
each
other
in
real
life.
While
the
duo
hasn't
made
their
relationship
official,
their
YRKKH
co-star
Shivam
Khajuria
had
also
claimed
that
she
got
influenced
by
Shehzada.
However,
both
of
them
are
yet
to
make
any
official
statement
in
the
matter.