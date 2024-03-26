Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Controversy: Is Shehzada Dhami Playing LEAD In Colors TV's New Show?

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Controversy:
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe's
exit
from
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town.
Last
week,
Rajan
Shahi
terminated
their
contracts
and
ousted
them
from
the
show.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
NEW
SHOW:
DID
YRKKH
ACTOR
SIGN
COLORS
TV
SHOW?
Did
Shehzada
Dhami
bag
a
new
show
one
week
after
getting
fired
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai?
This
is
the
question
on
everyone's
mind
ever
since
rumours
about
him
signing
a
new
show
with
Colors
channel
surfaced
on
the
internet.
A
report
in
Gossip
TV
claimed
that
the
Choti
Sarrdaarni
actor
has
bagged
a
new
project
that
will
air
on
Colors
TV.
The
rumour
spread
like
wildfire
on
the
internet,
grabbing
several
eyeballs.
While
the
actor
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
same,
speculations
about
his
new
show
became
rife
on
social
media.
So
what's
the
truth
behind
the
same?
When
Filmibeat
contacted
a
reliable
industry
to
know
about
the
development,
he
quipped,
"There's
no
truth.
These
are
mere
speculations
as
all
shows
are
under
pre-production
and
will
launch
post
the
culmination
of
IPL
2024.
The
news
about
Shehzada
Dhami
bagging
Colors'
show
is
false.
One
should
not
pay
heed
to
such
rumours."