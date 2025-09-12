Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Voting Trends: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Mridul, Awez, Nagma Or Natalia - UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Voting Trends Today: The atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has become more exciting after the recent nomination and captaincy tasks. Contestants are going all out, trying different strategies to stay in the game and impress viewers.

As they compete fiercely, Bigg Boss 19 fans are showing their support by voting for their favorite contestants through JioHotstar, helping them stay safe from eliminations and gain an edge in the competition.

WHO WILL BE IN BIGG BOSS 19 BOTTOM 2 THIS WEEK? VOTING TRENDS TODAY (FILMIBEAT POLL)

This week's Bigg Boss 19 elimination round has raised the stakes as Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natalia Janoszek find themselves nominated. During the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, one of these contestants will be evicted from the show, adding more suspense and drama for the viewers.

The voting lines for Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar were closed on Friday, September 12, at 10 AM sharp. According to a recent poll by Filmibeat, Mridul Tiwari is leading the votes and is expected to stay safe from elimination this week, thanks to strong support from his fans. He is followed by Awez Darbar in the second spot.

According to a recent poll by Filmibeat, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek are likely to be in the bottom 2 of Bigg Boss 19 this week. Many viewers feel that both haven't contributed as much to the show compared to the other nominated contestants, which could affect their chances of staying in the competition.

Nagma and Natalia's presence in Bigg Boss 19 has been limited so far. While Natalia is mostly discussed for her equation with Mridul, she hasn't been able to build a strong connection with the audience, which may affect her standing in the game.

Many fans feel that Nagma isn't contributing enough to Bigg Boss 19 and deserves to be eliminated. A majority of Filmibeat readers voted for her to be in the bottom 2 this weekend's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

However, it'll be interesting to see who among the two will become the first contestant to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 19 house.

