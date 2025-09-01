Bigg Boss 19 New Captain Name: Has Ashnoor Kaur Replaced Kunickaa Sadanand As Second Captain? Here’s The TRUTH

Bigg Boss 19 New Captain Update: Amid a huge buzz and high expectations, the nineteenth season of India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss, premiered last week. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan once again, Bigg Boss Season 19 has been getting more interesting with each passing day, and viewers are already loving it.

Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with 16 popular celebrity contestants, bringing a mix of talent, charm, and drama to the house. This season features stars like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik, among others. Their entry has already sparked excitement, debates, and predictions among fans.

From the very first day, the show promises non-stop emotions, intense drama, and high-energy performances. With a house full of well-known personalities, viewers can expect power-packed interactions, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, making Bigg Boss 19 one of the most anticipated reality shows of the year.

KUNICKAA SADANAND GIVES UP HER CAPTAINCY - HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

In last night's (August 31) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman introduced a task in which housemates chose the 'leader' and 'follower' of the task. Interestingly, the current captain, Kunickaa, announced that Tanya is the leader and referred to her as fair. However, her move left others surprised.

Later, she was questioned by Baseer Ali, who supported her during the captaincy task and even gave up on his chance to become the captain. After a long argument, Kunickaa decided to give up on her captaincy and ask the Bigg Boss to take away her immunity.

Ever since the news came out, several social media pages reported that Ashnoor Kaur has replaced Kunickaa as the new captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house.

IS ANSHOOR KAUR THE NEW CAPTAIN OF BIGG BOSS 19 HOUSE?

While the development left Ashnoor's fans elated, it looks like the reports were false. The Khabri has cleared that Ashnoor has only got the immunity and is not the captain. Yes, you read that right!

The viral tweet reads, "#AshnoorKaur is not the Captain, in fact, she got immunity from Nomination as she was one of the contenders last week. Housemates decided her name over Abhishek."

