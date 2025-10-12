Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Winner EXCLUSIVE | Kanwar Dhillon Elated With His Double Win: My Family Saw Me…

Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Winner Exclusive: It was a proud moment for actor Kanwar Dhillon, who shone brightly at the Star Parivaar Awards 2025. The Udne Ki Aasha star not only won the Favourite Bhai award for his impressive performance as Sachin but also took home the Favourite Jodi trophy with his co-star Neha Harsora.

KANWAR DHILLON ON HIS DUAL WIN AT STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS 2025

In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, TV star Kanwar Dhillon opened up about his emotional win, his bond with Udne Ki Aasha co-star Neha Harsora, and the love he receives from fans.

Talking about his double win at the Star Parivaar Awards 2025, Kanwar shared that the night was unforgettable because his parents were present at the event. "It feels great. I was expecting, you know, at least one for the night, and two awards for the night was just more than special, more than words could describe. I was really happy because for the first time, my family accompanied me to an award function, and they saw me host the event and win the awards. So it was really, really special because my parents were right there, and it felt as if I had gone back to my school days when they used to come for my sports day and I used to win medals. So from then to now, it's been a great journey, and the night of Star Parivaar will always be very, very special because of this moment," he said.

KANWAR DHILLON ON WINNING FAVOURITE JODI WITH NEHA HARSORA

The actor, who has now won Best Jodi twice with Neha Harsora (after their earlier win at the Telly Awards), also spoke about their effortless on-screen chemistry. "The love we've received as Sachin and Sailee has been overwhelming. From day one, it's been a natural and comfortable equation between Neha and me, and that translates on-screen. I think our honesty and connection with the characters make people believe in our story," Kanwar explained, crediting their directors and producers for shaping their roles beautifully.

He further added, "When Udne Ki Aasha started, Sachin and Sailee were considered an underrated couple. But over time, people connected deeply with them, and that love means everything. I just hope it continues for years to come."

KANWAR DHILLON THANKFUL TO FANS FOR TWITTER TRENDS

Kanwar also expressed his gratitude to fans who trended hashtags and celebrated his big win online. "Yes, I saw the trends on Twitter, and it made me really emotional. I've come from a place where I used to see these things happen for others, and now it's happening for me. I dedicate these awards to my fans and audience because their love turns all the hard work into success. I'm truly blessed and forever grateful for their support," he said with a smile.

With his double win, Kanwar Dhillon has once again proven why he's one of television's most loved and talented stars, leaving both fans and family proud.