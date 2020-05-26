Anushka Sharma On Paatal Lok Season Two: It's Quite Possible

Anushka On Working With Sudip Sharma

Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz collaborated with writer Sudip Sharma for the first season of Paatak Lok. This is not the first time Anushka has worked with Sudip. The two had also collaborated for the critically acclaimed film NH10. Talking about Sudip's work, Anushka said that she trusts his writing.

"Sudip's first film as a writer was NH10. So we go back a long way and he's like a brother to me. I believe in everything he writes because he is such an economical writer. He is somebody who will tell you the most complicated things in the simplest manner and most entertaining fashion and I think that is his greatest strength as a writer, the actor said, adding that she was happy that they have done some of their best work together," said Anushka.

Anushka On Clean Slate Filmz

Clean Slate Filmz is known to back unconventional stories starting from the thriller NH10, to the horror-fantasy film Pari. Anushka, in the interview, revealed that the choices are deliberate and added, "we want to push boundaries; we want to push the envelope as far as content is concerned."

Paatal Lok Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

Anushka also said that as an audience, she was never fooled by the beauty of films or the songs and pop culture influence, she has always been driven by content. "That is something that I will reflect in my choices. As a producer, I have always backed content which has been unique and which, you can also say, has been dark. But I don't really categorise them into anything. For me, stories are stories. They are ideas and they just have to be said in the most truthful way possible and I think that's what we've always tried to do."

Paatal Lok, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead roles.