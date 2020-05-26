    For Quick Alerts
      Anushka Sharma On Paatal Lok Season Two: It's Quite Possible

      Paatal Lok has been one of the most appreciated Indian shows in 2020. The makers are still basking in the success of the show and are now considering a season two. Anushka Sharma, who marked her digital debut as a producer with Paatal Lok, says that it's too early to tell, but a season two is possible.

      Starring Jaideep Ahlawat as a Delhi cop, the nine-part series follows the inspector as he uncovers a sinister plot behind an open and shut case. In an attempt to find the true mastermind, his exploration takes him through the country's caste, class, gender and religious imperfections.

      Talking about the possibility of returning for a season two, producer Anushka told PTI, "You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don't want to divulge too much but let's just say it's quite possible. It's too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season."

      Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz collaborated with writer Sudip Sharma for the first season of Paatak Lok. This is not the first time Anushka has worked with Sudip. The two had also collaborated for the critically acclaimed film NH10. Talking about Sudip's work, Anushka said that she trusts his writing.

      "Sudip's first film as a writer was NH10. So we go back a long way and he's like a brother to me. I believe in everything he writes because he is such an economical writer. He is somebody who will tell you the most complicated things in the simplest manner and most entertaining fashion and I think that is his greatest strength as a writer, the actor said, adding that she was happy that they have done some of their best work together," said Anushka.

      Clean Slate Filmz is known to back unconventional stories starting from the thriller NH10, to the horror-fantasy film Pari. Anushka, in the interview, revealed that the choices are deliberate and added, "we want to push boundaries; we want to push the envelope as far as content is concerned."

      Anushka also said that as an audience, she was never fooled by the beauty of films or the songs and pop culture influence, she has always been driven by content. "That is something that I will reflect in my choices. As a producer, I have always backed content which has been unique and which, you can also say, has been dark. But I don't really categorise them into anything. For me, stories are stories. They are ideas and they just have to be said in the most truthful way possible and I think that's what we've always tried to do."

      Paatal Lok, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead roles.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
