April 2020: From Extraction, The Last Kingdom To Sergio, Everything Coming To Netflix Next Month

With everyone locked inside their homes due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is ready to bring some family content to your home. This April 2020, the streaming giant will be bringing back some of the beloved shows, including Israeli spy thriller Fauda, Action and fantasy series The Last Kingdom, and Ricky Gervais' After Life. The platform starting from April will also air some of the old beloved films like the entire Lethal Weapon franchise, Mortal Kombat, The Social Network and more.

Some of the awaited Netflix originals which will be ready to stream include, Chris Hemsworth starer action film, Extraction, #blackAF which is a series inspired by Kenya Barris' life that costars Rashida Jones. Never Have I Ever by Mindy Kaling, is a coming of age comedy about an Indian girl in the US. Riverdale's Camila Mendes starrer thriller, Dangerous Lies and Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas in political drama titled, Sergio.

You should also check out these films that will be leaving the streaming service soon, Crouching Tiger: Hidden Dragon, GoodFellas, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Rosemary's Baby, The Shawshank Redemption, Spy Kids, Strictly Ballroom, and True Grit.

Here is a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in April 2020

April 1st

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)

How To Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2nd to 10th

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Coffee & Kareen (Netflix Film)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

Angel Has Fallen

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Brew Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

La vie scholaire (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

April 14th to 20th

Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks (Nettflix Original)

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)

Jem and the Holograms

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)

Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot To Handle (Netflix Original)

The Green Hornet

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

April 21st to 30th

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

The Artist

Django Unchained

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Muder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya's Time To Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

The Forest Of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) Netflix Film

The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)

