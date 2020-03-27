April 2020: From Extraction, The Last Kingdom To Sergio, Everything Coming To Netflix Next Month
With everyone locked inside their homes due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is ready to bring some family content to your home. This April 2020, the streaming giant will be bringing back some of the beloved shows, including Israeli spy thriller Fauda, Action and fantasy series The Last Kingdom, and Ricky Gervais' After Life. The platform starting from April will also air some of the old beloved films like the entire Lethal Weapon franchise, Mortal Kombat, The Social Network and more.
Some of the awaited Netflix originals which will be ready to stream include, Chris Hemsworth starer action film, Extraction, #blackAF which is a series inspired by Kenya Barris' life that costars Rashida Jones. Never Have I Ever by Mindy Kaling, is a coming of age comedy about an Indian girl in the US. Riverdale's Camila Mendes starrer thriller, Dangerous Lies and Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas in political drama titled, Sergio.
You should also check out these films that will be leaving the streaming service soon, Crouching Tiger: Hidden Dragon, GoodFellas, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Rosemary's Baby, The Shawshank Redemption, Spy Kids, Strictly Ballroom, and True Grit.
Here is a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in April 2020
April 1st
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
How To Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God's Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2nd to 10th
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Coffee & Kareen (Netflix Film)
La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
StarBeam (Netflix Family)
Angel Has Fallen
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Brew Brothers (Netflix Original)
LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
La vie scholaire (Netflix Film)
Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
The Main Event (Netflix Film)
Tigertail (Netflix Film)
April 14th to 20th
Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
Outer Banks (Nettflix Original)
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
Jem and the Holograms
Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
#blackAF (Netflix Original)
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
Sergio (Netflix Film)
Too Hot To Handle (Netflix Original)
The Green Hornet
Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
The Vatican Tapes
April 21st to 30th
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Extraction (Netflix Film)
Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
The Artist
Django Unchained
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
Muder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
Nadiya's Time To Eat (Netflix Original)
Summertime (Netflix Original)
Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
The Forest Of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) Netflix Film
The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)
She Web Series Review: Imtiaz Ali's Netflix Show Needs More Women Behind The Scenes
Netflix Series To Binge Watch During Coronavirus Lockdown: Castlevania, Love Is Blind And More