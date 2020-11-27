Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah Talks About Visiting The Places Where The Incident Took Place

Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime became the first Indian show to win an International Emmy. The web show, based on the horrifying 2012 Delhi gang rape, won the award for Best Drama Series at the 48th International Emmys.

Actor Shefali Shah, who plays a character based on former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma, who headed the investigating team of the Nirbhaya case, spoke about the uncomfortable experience of going to locations, where the dreadful event took place in Delhi.

In an interview with Times of India, Shefali, who was told by her concerned husband and two sons to stay safe while shooting at the real locations where the incident took place, said, "Well, it is known that Delhi wasn't one of the safest cities, not just Delhi but a lot of cities which are not safe for women. But when I went there I was carrying the baggage of the show, I knew what happened and I was knowing what I was going out to do there. Also the drive from the airport to Delhi, you passed through all the areas where the incident took place and it left dread in my stomach, knowing it could be so unsafe for me, knowing that somebody suffered such a brutal attack. I have travelled before to Dehli, but I had always felt comfortable being in the city but this time when I went for the show, it was a dreadful feeling, there was something uncomfortable about it."

When asked what advice she would give her sons, she said, "Well, I always believe that our daughters are safe only if our sons are raised right and this is exactly what I tell my children. I will kill them if they hurt anybody."

Shefali also shared that working on Delhi Crime was a turning point in her life, as she had never worked in such a meticulous fashion before. She said that it has made her sharper, instinctive and impulsive when she is in front of the camera.

Delhi Crime also stars Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang and others.

