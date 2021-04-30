EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Bhanu Uday Goswami On Rudrakaal, Ludo, Family And COVID-19 Pandemic

Actor Bhanu Uday Goswami's latest show Rudrakaal is gaining solid popularity amongst the masses. The Disney+ Hostar's thriller show also stars Shruti Marathe, Flora Saini, Dipannita Sharma, Kishor Kadam and others in pivotal roles. Bhanu Uday played the role of DCP Ranjan Chittoda, which was loved by all.

Recently, Bhanu Uday Goswami had a candid chat with Filmibeat, in which he talked about Rudrakaal, his film Ludo, the process of choosing projects, family and much more. Excerpts

How does it feel to be a part of crime-thriller Rudrakaal?

Rudrakaal is a great show and my character of Ranjan Chittoda is very nuanced, complex. It's a very whole character. It was a great opportunity for me, and also to be headlining such a big show was a privilege for me.

What was the first thing that came to your mind when you read the script of Rudrakaal?

Before the script, I was told about the treatment. I knew the people associated with the show. So, when they narrated the script, I was convinced with it and agreed to do the role.

You have been doing a variety of roles in films, TV and web series. So what attracts you the most while choosing your projects?

I just like doing great parts with great people, that has always been my goal and agenda. The medium doesn't really matter to me. So I have done all the mediums. Sometimes, mediums and shows are great but if the people associated with them are not good, the experience turns out to be really bad. So, I believe in working with great people on great roles.

Ludo turned out to be a surprise package for everyone, and your camaraderie with Abhishek Bachchan and Asha Negi was praised by all. How was your experience working with them?

I have worked with Anurag Basu Da earlier, and Ludo was my third film with him. I share a great bond with him and he is just like family to me. When they had called me, I didn't even ask them about my role and said yes to the film. Working with Abhishek Bachchan was a huge training ground. We established a great comfort while working with each other. Asha Negi is a very sweet girl. I knew her from television. When we met on the sets, we instantly got connected. She is a very hard-working girl.

Amid this COVID-19 pandemic, how are you taking care of yourself and your family?

I have always been doing a lot of spiritual work. I have been doing yoga and meditation even before the pandemic. I just feel lucky that I have these things in my life. So, now amid these times, it helped me a lot to stay positive. The lockdown has become my spiritual work time.

Tell us about your upcoming projects

I have just finished a big film about which I can't really talk about right now. I have finished a show for Amazon Prime Video titled Crash Course.