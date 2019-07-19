Gandii Baat 3 Trailer Out! This Season Is HOTTER & SPICIER; Fans Eager To Watch!

Gandii Baat 3 Trailer OUT

As the makers drop the trailer, Gandii Baat is back with the third season to take the nation by storm. The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the four stories titled, Harpreet weds Harpreet, Rajkumar, Honeymoon on Wheels and Sonam Chadh Gaye.

Gandii Baat 3 Cast

Featuring Lalit Bisht, Rushali Arora, Bhawsheel Sahni, Rishikesh Ingley, Shiny Dixit, Sheeva Rana, amongst others, this four-episode series is definitely something that audiences can't wait to look forward to. The show will stream from July 27 on ALT Balaji.

Lalit Bisht Says…

Commenting on the launch, actor Lalit Bisht said, "The success of the previous seasons is not hidden from anyone and I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of its new season. I feel that the show is way ahead of its time and is progressive in multiple ways. Everyone associated with the show is experimenting with issues and real-life incidents that probably are brushed under the carpet or are considered taboo. I am really looking forward to the launch." (In pic: Screenshot from the trailer)

Rushali Arora Says…

Speaking about her comeback and the trailer launch, Rushali Arora quipped, "I've done several shows with Ekta Kapoor in the past and it is absolutely fantastic to be making a comeback with a show like this. ALTBalaji has voiced its opinion against the taboos existing in the Indian society through Gandii Baat which is really commendable." The actress says that she is extremely excited for the launch of the series and hope that the show reaches new heights and sets a new benchmark. (In pic: Screenshot from the trailer)

Fans’ Comments

Take a look at a few fans' comments! Eshan sharma commented, "Thanks alt balaji can't wait for it but this time you should bring 10 to 15 episodes 👍" Rahul Pahuja writes, "I GOT GOOSE BUMPS AFTER SEEING THIS....IN JUST ONE WORD (AWESOME)." Jassie Gabru commented, "My fav series is back . I'm soo soo excited. ✌🤘. Looking interesting."- (sic)

Gandii Baat

Coming back to the erotic web series, the show had grabbed eyeballs and became the talk of the town not only in India but across the globe, with almost 15% of its viewership coming from outside India. Owing to its bold themes, the franchise of Gandii Baat is once again set to titillate the audiences and leave them asking for more with its third season.

Audiences Of The Show!

With today's audience being more vocal and open-minded about sensuality, the show is a depiction of some real-life incidents, that no one speaks about. It comes as no surprise that the web-series has 25% female audience, who now don't shy away from openly accepting their innate desires. The content of the web series has the audience hooked and has a stupendous completion rate of 89% on the app, with almost 32% viewership coming from high-end smartphones.