Hindi Shows And Movies Releasing In September 2020: JL50, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare & More
Many streaming platforms in India are all set to release a mix of dramas, thrillers and comedy releases in the month of September 2020. Netflix yet again will see a big movie release since theatres are yet to reopen due to the ongoing pandemic. The makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare recently announced the film's release date. Some of the awaited shows releasing include, Hotstar Special Hostages season 2, and SonyLIV's JL50.
Meanwhile, Netflix was supposed to release the much-awaited documentary series Bad Boy Billionaires: India, but now, it will not be releasing on the platform until the legal matter in Patna court has been settled. A Sahara Group Entity and a Sector Manager of Sahara in Araria, Bihar had filed an injunction suit for restraining Netflix from releasing the series for using Subrata Roy's name. As per a statement issued by the company, Sahara has also filed a "Criminal complaint against Netflix and its directors for committing various criminal offences under Information Technology Act 2000, Indian Penal Code and the Trademarks Act."
Here is a complete list of Hindi shows and movies coming out in September 2020.
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitar- Netflix
Alankrita Shrivastava's directorial starring Konkona Sen Sharma as Dolly and Bhumi Pednekar as Kitty, the film revolves around lives of two cousins from Delhi, and a secret they share. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her Balaji Telefilms banner, the film will release on September 18.
Abhay 2- ZEE5
The Kunal Kemmu-starrer crime thriller was a big success with season one. The show followed a brooding young officer as he solved the most complicated cases while battling his inner demons. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the new season stars Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Bidita Bag in negative roles. New episodes will start airing from September 1.
Cargo- Netflix
Directed by Arati Kadav, Cargo is a sci-fi film that stars Mirzapur co-stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles. Releasing on September 9, Cargo will tell the story of a spaceship, where souls of the dead are prepped for their reincarnation. However, when a new lively assistant joins the spaceship, the lone crew member's rigid existence is disrupted.
JL50 - SonyLIV
The mini-series brought new faces from Bollywood to the small screen. Starring Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles, JL50 is another sci-fi releasing this month. The show also has a crime thriller vibe and also stars Piyush Mishra. It follows a CBI investigation of a flight crash reported a week ago but it turns out the flight took off 35 years ago from Kolkata.
Hostages Season 2- Disney+ Hotstar
Hotstar Special Hostages is all set to come back with a season two on September 9. While Ronit Roy has reprised his role, he will also be joined by Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Divya Dutta, Shweta Basu and even Ashim Gulati in pivotal roles. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the season two promises more action and thrill for the audiences as the story continues.
Atkan Chatkan - ZEE5
The film revolves around a 12-year-old tea delivery boy named Guddu, whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds. Presented by AR Rahman, the musical drama will have a trio of kids from a tea stall aiming to compete at the biggest music competition in the city. The film is set to release on September 5.
Amazon Prime Video In September 2020: The Boys, V, Utopia And More
Netflix In September 2020: Enola Holmes, Ratched, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare And More