Hindi Shows And Movies Releasing In September 2020: JL50, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare & More

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitar- Netflix

Alankrita Shrivastava's directorial starring Konkona Sen Sharma as Dolly and Bhumi Pednekar as Kitty, the film revolves around lives of two cousins from Delhi, and a secret they share. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her Balaji Telefilms banner, the film will release on September 18.

Abhay 2- ZEE5

The Kunal Kemmu-starrer crime thriller was a big success with season one. The show followed a brooding young officer as he solved the most complicated cases while battling his inner demons. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the new season stars Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Bidita Bag in negative roles. New episodes will start airing from September 1.

Cargo- Netflix

Directed by Arati Kadav, Cargo is a sci-fi film that stars Mirzapur co-stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles. Releasing on September 9, Cargo will tell the story of a spaceship, where souls of the dead are prepped for their reincarnation. However, when a new lively assistant joins the spaceship, the lone crew member's rigid existence is disrupted.

JL50 - SonyLIV

The mini-series brought new faces from Bollywood to the small screen. Starring Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles, JL50 is another sci-fi releasing this month. The show also has a crime thriller vibe and also stars Piyush Mishra. It follows a CBI investigation of a flight crash reported a week ago but it turns out the flight took off 35 years ago from Kolkata.

Hostages Season 2- Disney+ Hotstar

Hotstar Special Hostages is all set to come back with a season two on September 9. While Ronit Roy has reprised his role, he will also be joined by Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Divya Dutta, Shweta Basu and even Ashim Gulati in pivotal roles. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the season two promises more action and thrill for the audiences as the story continues.

Atkan Chatkan - ZEE5

The film revolves around a 12-year-old tea delivery boy named Guddu, whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds. Presented by AR Rahman, the musical drama will have a trio of kids from a tea stall aiming to compete at the biggest music competition in the city. The film is set to release on September 5.