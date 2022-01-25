Kapil Sharma's I'm Not Done Yet Release Date & Time On Netflix

Kapil Sharma, who has been ruling television with his show The Kapil Sharma Show, is all set to make his digital debut with stand-up special I'm Not Done Yet- Kapil Sharma. A few months ago, the comedian had announced about the same.

Keeping up his promise, the comedian announced the premiere date with a BTS video. The show is all set to steam online on Netflix on January 28, 2022.

Kapil shared the BTS video of himself and teased his first standup special on Instagram, which was captioned as "Let's meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand-up special Kapil Sharma: I'm not done yet." In the 1-minute 34-second long video, Kapil is seen introducing himself and saying, "Hi this is Kapil Sharma and I'm from Amritsar and I'm done with my English. Thank you."

He then goes on to say in Hindi, "Actually, I had never taken comedy seriously because we are joking around all the time. It comes naturally to us. We're from Punjab so we love joking around. I didn't know it was something you could get paid for."

He then reveals as an artist, he wants to do more and Netiflix attracted him as it is available in around 190 countries. He then goes on to say, "Everyone said that they are interested in listening to my story. I was like seriously? You can say that this is my story in my own style."

In the very first promo of the show, he gave the glimpse of his stand-up comedy and revealed how one tweet (that he made after he was drunk) costed him Rs 9 lakh and added that even his entire education didn't cost as much as that one line! He then tells that he wants to sue Twitter, as they didn't notify his tweet as 'Drunk tweet, just ignore', like how they mark some of the politician's tweets as 'manipulated tweet'.

Kapil then goes on to joke that all those tweets that he wrote were not his, but others. He concludes the joke by saying that although a few tweets were indeed his, just because of a small tweet, one cannot blacklist an artist.