Indian Matchmaking: Netflix Renews Sima Taparia's Reality Show Indian Matchmaking For Season 2

Netflix has renewed the Indian reality show Indian Matchmaking for season two. The first season garnered a lot of positive and negative reviews. Netizens called out the show for being "regressive" and reinforcing classist stereotypes, it also became fodder for memes on social media.

While making the announcement, Netflix India wrote on Instagram, "Keep your Biodata ready because Sima aunty is returning with Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking!" The news comes after Sima Taparia recently visited the sets of Bigg Boss OTT.

Take a look at the post,

Sima Taparia on Indian Matchmaking's Emmy Nod: It's A Joyous Moment & Nothing Can Change That

Indian Matchmaking had premiered on Netflix in July 2020. The eight-episode long show followed single men and women trying their luck in an arranged marriage set-up. It also showed the bitter reality of traditional Indian matchmaking, and ended up becoming a guilty pleasure watch for many.

Talking about arrange marriages in India in today's age and time Sima told The Indian Express, "The idea of arranged marriages has also evolved. Gone are the days when parents would find matches and marry their children to suitable partners."

These days children also play an active part in the process of matchmaking. And sometimes, they feel they need some extra guidance and help," she added.

Indian Matchmaking: Here's What Happened To Jodis Fixed By Sima Taparia After The Show

Notably, season 1 of Indian Matchmaking scored a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' category.