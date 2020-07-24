Indian Matchmaking: To Watch Or Not To Watch Is The Question; Twitter Divided Over The Netflix Show

Netflix's new reality show Indian Matchmaking is miles away from other reality shows like Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind but it has the audiences divided just the same. The show released last week on the streaming platform and has turned out to be one of the most controversial shows.

Indian Matchmaking introduces the audience to the world of arranged matchmaking where men and women find their partner with the help of a human mediator unlike apps, who has been arranged by their parents. Sima Taparia is the matchmaking aunty rolled in to find the perfect partners for a bunch of NRIs. The list of bachelors and Bachelorettes include some fair and dark girls, rich boys and mummy-pleasing partners alongside their nosy aunties who are right there to pass their judgemental comments.

While you would think this is prime day time content, netizens had a different reaction, either way, it is currently one of the most talked-about Netflix titles.

What upset some of the audience more than the others is how close to accurate the show is when it comes to matchmaking in the desi community. Others have found the content too cringe-worthy to watch more than one episode. If just like Twitter, you are not able to decide if the Indian matchmaking reality show is for you, here are some tweets to help you make up your mind.

If Nadia on #IndianMatchmaking is an 11/10 and getting ghosted then there is no hope for the rest of us 😭 — jigglypuff’s inner demon (@ItsEliTime) July 17, 2020

If this scene doesn't win an emmy then what is the point #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/GZwD2Y1t7n — I said what I said (@MaimunaB) July 20, 2020

Yes, twitterverse, yes. Indian Matchmaking is exactly how all of us desis get married. With parents pre-buying jewelry & clothing for a certain neck, hand & body size & then deploying professionals who roam the world to fill that boy or girl shaped hole. — Hemant Mohapatra (@MohapatraHemant) July 19, 2020

wow Indian matchmaking is really a cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, classism and what is this matching kundlis and all. are we in the 21st century?? @NetflixIndia wtf do better!! — Riddhi (@riddhhiiii) July 16, 2020

This show on Netflix #IndianMatchmaking is so cringey. It’s everything about indian culture I hate and I’m so glad I stood up for myself to be with someone outside of that culture and who loves me FOR ME and not just cause I’m “successful or pretty” — Priyanka Bhakta (@Priyankiee) July 16, 2020

If you've finished watching #IndianMatchmaking I'd just like to let you know that I too angrily stare at the male half of a hetrosexual couple on a date the way the cat does on Pradyuman & Rushali's date.

Most relatable cast member✔ pic.twitter.com/f9a1JmTvEU — Sharayu Ail (@SharayuAil) July 20, 2020

Yes, I’m going to watch every episode of this show. I already have too much to say about this. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/gmHAnmUtBc — Serena Vora Chandra (@serenavora) July 16, 2020

Glad Netflix made this show Indian Matchmaking so the whole world can know how crazy this country is. It's really hard to tell whether some parts of it are real or parody. — dorku (@Dorkstar) July 17, 2020

Wait, Indian Matchmaking on Netflix ISNT a parody????!! — also a cake (@Dhink_Chika) July 17, 2020

The eight-part series with Sima Taparia, approaches marriage with a box-ticking method that highlights the basic problem with arranged marriage system where people are mostly reduced to commodities.

