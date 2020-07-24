    For Quick Alerts
      Indian Matchmaking: To Watch Or Not To Watch Is The Question; Twitter Divided Over The Netflix Show

      Netflix's new reality show Indian Matchmaking is miles away from other reality shows like Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind but it has the audiences divided just the same. The show released last week on the streaming platform and has turned out to be one of the most controversial shows.

      Indian Matchmaking: To Watch Or Not To Watch Is The Question; Twitter Divided Over The Netflix Show

      Indian Matchmaking introduces the audience to the world of arranged matchmaking where men and women find their partner with the help of a human mediator unlike apps, who has been arranged by their parents. Sima Taparia is the matchmaking aunty rolled in to find the perfect partners for a bunch of NRIs. The list of bachelors and Bachelorettes include some fair and dark girls, rich boys and mummy-pleasing partners alongside their nosy aunties who are right there to pass their judgemental comments.

      While you would think this is prime day time content, netizens had a different reaction, either way, it is currently one of the most talked-about Netflix titles.

      What upset some of the audience more than the others is how close to accurate the show is when it comes to matchmaking in the desi community. Others have found the content too cringe-worthy to watch more than one episode. If just like Twitter, you are not able to decide if the Indian matchmaking reality show is for you, here are some tweets to help you make up your mind.

      The eight-part series with Sima Taparia, approaches marriage with a box-ticking method that highlights the basic problem with arranged marriage system where people are mostly reduced to commodities.

      Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 16:07 [IST]
