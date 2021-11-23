    For Quick Alerts
      International Emmy Awards 2021: Vir Das & Nawazuddin Siddiqui Catch Up in New York City Before The Big Night

      Representing India at the 49th International Emmy Awards, nominees Vir Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were seen enjoying a light moment together in New York City along with Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix india, ahead of the ceremony scheduled on November 22, 2021.

      Nawazuddin Siddiqui, nominated under the category of Best Performance by an Actor for Netflix's Serious Men returns to the International Emmys for a second time after Sacred Games season 1.

      Serious Men is a satirical comedy-drama film based on the story of a slum dweller who spins a web of lies in pursuit of the upward mobility he has long craved. The father with a new secret he harbors does not realize how it will destroy the very thing he loves the most.

      Vir Das nominated for his special Vir Das: For India in the comedy category is India's first ever stand up to be nominated at the International Emmy Awards. He has performed over 100 comedy shows in all the major cities across the globe and also has a music album with his comedy rock band Alien Chutney.

      Apart from For India he has four other titles on Netflix (Vir Das: Outside In, Hasmukh, Vir Das: Losing It and Vir Das: Abroad Understanding).

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 6:12 [IST]
      X