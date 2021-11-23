International Emmy Awards 2021: Vir Das & Nawazuddin Siddiqui Catch Up in New York City Before The Big Night

Representing
India
at
the
49th
International
Emmy
Awards,
nominees
Vir
Das
and
Nawazuddin
Siddiqui
were
seen
enjoying
a
light
moment
together
in
New
York
City
along
with
Pratiksha
Rao,
Director,
Films
and
Licensing,
Netflix
india,
ahead
of
the
ceremony
scheduled
on
November
22,
2021.
Nawazuddin
Siddiqui,
nominated
under
the
category
of
Best
Performance
by
an
Actor
for
Netflix's
Serious
Men
returns
to
the
International
Emmys
for
a
second
time
after
Sacred
Games
season
1.
Serious
Men
is
a
satirical
comedy-drama
film
based
on
the
story
of
a
slum
dweller
who
spins
a
web
of
lies
in
pursuit
of
the
upward
mobility
he
has
long
craved.
The
father
with
a
new
secret
he
harbors
does
not
realize
how
it
will
destroy
the
very
thing
he
loves
the
most.
Vir
Das
nominated
for
his
special
Vir
Das:
For
India
in
the
comedy
category
is
India's
first
ever
stand
up
to
be
nominated
at
the
International
Emmy
Awards.
He
has
performed
over
100
comedy
shows
in
all
the
major
cities
across
the
globe
and
also
has
a
music
album
with
his
comedy
rock
band
Alien
Chutney.