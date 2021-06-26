Jupiter's Legacy Will Not Return To Netflix, Josh Duhamel Says 'What's up Hulu?'

Earlier this week, Netflix announced its adaptation of Mark Millar's superhero comic was finished. Now, Jupiter's Legacy star Josh Duhamel has reacted to the studio's decision to cancel the fantasy series after its first season.

The actor posted a shirtless photo of himself from the sets of the show. He can be seen in costume and wig of the Utopian superhero Sheldon Sampson. Talking about the show's future, the actor said, "When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there. ... #sexysantasummer What's up, @hulu?"

Notably, Jupiter's Legacy was one of the top original series on Netflix during its premiere week in May 2021. The show also received praise for the costumes and high budget sets. However, according to the studio, the show's performance wasn't strong enough to push for another season.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the show was plagued with issues since its development phase. Reportedly, the showrunners had asked Netflix for a budget of at least $12 million per episode, however, the streaming platform backed them with less than $9 million. Showrunner Steven DeKnight also faced issues with creative differences and was later replaced by Sang Kyu Kim.

On the other hand, executive producers who greenlit the show including VP original content Cindy Holland, and its two original executive overseers exited the company, leading to the show's cancellation.

Fans are most upset about the cancellation as season one ended on a cliffhanger. Meanwhile, even if Jupiter's Legacy has been cancelled, Millar said that he's working on a spin-off series titled Supercrooks. The show will be set in the same fictional world as Jupiter's Legacy, but focuses on villains instead.