Kapil Sharma Makes An 'Auspicious' Announcement Of His Debut On Netflix

Kapil Sharma is all set to make his debut on OTT platform, Netflix. The comedian turned actor shared the special announcement with a funny twist on Twitter. He first asked his fans what they would call shubh samachar in English.

On Twitter Kapil wrote, "शुभ समाचार को इंग्लिश में क्या कहते हैं? कृपया बतायें Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hai ? Kripya bataye'n. Tomorrow I will share a शुभ समाचार matlab ek "auspicious" news."

A day later, the video announcement was released by Netflix India's social media accounts. The minute-long clip shows Kapil introducing himself to the Netflix audience in English, but has some trouble pronouncing the word 'auspicious'. The cameraman then suggests him to speak in Hindi and that the streaming giant also has Indian audience.

Kapil responds saying, "Meri tho waise English me almost tayari thi, par thik hai. Netflix khud hi desi hai tho tho apneko kay jarurat hai jabardasti English bolne ki.(Well, I was ready with the English script, but is Netflix is becoming desi the why should I force myself to speak in English.)" He then looks at the camera and says that he will be coming to everyone's phones and laptop screens. "This was the auspicious news," he adds in the end.

Check out the video below:

Kapil in a statement opened up about the Netflix project and said, "I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn't have their number (hahaha). It's a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon."

Fans on Monday had speculated that Kapil will be sharing the news of welcoming a second child. Many even congratulated the actor in advance. It is unclear if Kapil will be debuting with a comedy special or will be making his acting debut with a web series. Kapil is currently busy shooting for new episodes of the comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

