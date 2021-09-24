Kota Factory Season 2: Release Date & Time Of Jitendra Kumar's Netflix Show

TVF's popular web series Kota Factory is returning to Netflix with season 2. Directed by Raghav Subbu and starring Jeetendra Kumar, the show's first season created quite the buzz in 2019. Its popularity led to Netflix picking it up for a follow-up season exploring the struggles of students applying for IIT-JEE coaching in Kota.

The show follows several students in the city of Kota-the hub of coaching centres for many entrance examinations-preparing for IIT. Earlier this month, the makers released the trailer of Kota Factory Season 2 giving a glimpse into the lives of Vaibhav, Balamukund and Uday at a coaching centre as they prepare to crack the entrance exams. It also showed the beloved physics teacher, Jeetu Bhaiyya, backing them up in one way or another.

In season two Vaibhav will be seen adjusting to the life at Maheswari Coaching classes, and how he tries to balance his friendships, relationship, and his studies. The show's cast features Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey, Urvi Singh as Meenal Parekh, Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal, Alam Khan as Uday Gupta, Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena, Rohit Sukhwani as Rohit, Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu Bhaiya and Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi Ranawat.

The Kota Factory Season 2 is set to release on September 24, 2021. While season one was available on YouTube, the show will now stream only on Netflix for subscribers. The show will be available to stream from 12:30 pm onwards, today.