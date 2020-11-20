Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Madhur Bhandarkar Objects To Karan Johar Using The Title

Netflix India dropped the trailer for their upcoming reality show titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on November 12. The show is all set to follow popular Bollywood star wives Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni). While it was received well by the audience, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has called out producer Karan Johar for using his project's title for the web series.

Madhur Bhandarkar took to his Twitter account on November 20 and revealed that he has a project with a similar title. He shared that while Johar's Dharma Productions reached out for the rights of his title, Bhandarkar refused, and the makers chose to tweak it. Bhandarkar has now requested the production house to change the title, as it is ethically wrong.

Bhandarkar wrote, "Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title."

The trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives gives a glimpse into the glamorous lives of the Bollywood wives, as they juggle between their personal and professional lives. The official synopsis of the show reads, "Lean back, call your girl gang, grab some popcorn, and give into your guilty pleasures with Netflix's upcoming reality series. You've seen them on Page 3, strutting down the streets of Mumbai or Manhattan in exquisite couture, cheering on their B-Town husbands and kids, and expertly juggling their roles as wives, mothers, friends, and boss ladies."

"Now, get a chance to get to know these ladies, up close and personal. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey invite you into their homes and lives, giving you a sneak peek into what it takes to be oh-so fabulous."

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is produced by Karan Johar's digital content company named Dharmatic.

