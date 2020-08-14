Masaba Masaba Trailer: Masaba And Neena Gupta's Jodi Brings Humour And Colour To Netflix Show

Actress Neena Gupta's daughter and designer Masaba Gupta has now turned actress for a fictional web series based on her life. The show also stars her mother Neena Gupta and will also feature a number of guest stars. The makers released the show's trailer today (August 14) giving a glimpse of the comedy-drama web series.

Titled Masaba Masaba, the Netflix show is said to be a celebration of her life, successes and failures alike. The trailer shows Masaba Gupta going about her life as she juggles all of her responsibilities. The show also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. The trailer gives a glimpse of Kiara Advani and Farah Khan's cameo. It will also feature other celebs like Shibani Dandekar, Pooja Bedi, and Gajraj Rao.

Talking about the show, producer Ashvini Yardi (Viniyard Films) said, "As the producer and creator of this series, I am genuinely excited to bring this first-of-a-kind concept for viewers. Masaba and Neenaji are inspiring women with a story to tell. It is the perfect recipe of fun, wit, inspiration, and emotion, all rolled into one. This series gave us a chance to experiment with a new format of fiction which is based on the real-life moments of a celebrity. We are glad to have partnered with Netflix in bringing this story to a global audience."

Co-writer and director Sonam Nair added, "Masaba and Neena Gupta are my kind of women -- confident, hardworking, sassy, and, most importantly, brave. We rarely see women in all their complexities on screen, and this was a chance to show them as they really are, including not just their strengths and achievements, but also their flaws, insecurities and messes. And to show that perhaps famous people are also just people after all. At the end of the day, they also stalk their exes, and suck in their stomachs before walking into a room, and lie to their bosses! I'm just waiting patiently (OK very impatiently) for the series to launch on Netflix!"

Masaba Masaba is set to release on Netflix on August 28, 2020.

