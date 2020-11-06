Mismatched Trailer: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf Are Adorable In Dimple Met Rishi Adaptation

Netflix has dropped the trailer of its upcoming young-adult series Mismatched. While Netflix's coming of age YA stories have changed the face of rom-coms in the US, the streaming platform is now entering the new genre for the Indian market as well. The young adult genre in India has only seen a good run with few youth channels like MTV and Channel V, and YouTube creators like TVF and Dice Media.

Based on Sandhya Menon's novel When Dimple met Rishi, the Netflix show Mismatched stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade among others. The trailer follows Dimple, as she attempts to live a life out of the traditional expectations and become an engineer. Meanwhile, she meets Rishi who travels to meet his future wife and convince her of their marriage arrangement. The rom-com is set against the backdrop of a college, where the tech students are grouped to work on an app, with Rannvijay playing the 'cool' teacher.

Watch the trailer of Mismatched here:

Mismatched written by Gazal Dhaliwal, and directed by Akarsh Khurana. In a statement released by Netflix, Khurana said, "Rishi and Dimple are poles apart. They want very different things from life and their agendas constantly clash. So they're Mismatched in every sense of the term. But they're thrown into a situation and place together, and while navigating snide professors, strange assignments, app developments, and a host of new people from all over the country, they manage to connect."

"I think the show is quite an insightful look at today's youth, their choices, their problems, and their ideas of companionship. I foresee everyone from millennials to their parents finding something to enjoy about Mismatched and its cast of varied characters," added Akarsh Khurana.

Fans have been impressed by Rohit Saraf's performance in The Sky is Pink, meanwhile, Prajakta Koli made heads turn in Khayali Pulao. The book lovers have been waiting for the release and are excited to see the Indian book adaptation.

Mismatched starts streaming from November 20 on Netflix.

