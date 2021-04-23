Money Heist Creator Reveals There Are No Plans For Season 6 Or Spin-Offs, Says ‘I'm Tired'

Money Heist fans are currently waiting for the release of the fifth season. While Netflix confirmed that the final season will release later this year, creator Javier Gómez Santander has also confirmed that the show will not return for season 6 and currently there are no plans for a spin-off.

According to reports, the final season's filming was recently wrapped up in Madrid and the makers are looking forward to taking time off from the hectic schedule once the post-production has wrapped up. The makers revealed that it is incredibly "tiring" planning out the storylines and producing the fast-paced series.

Creator Álex Pina and scriptwriter Javier Gómez Santander recently said that "the end is on the horizon and they have no future plans to continue the series," reported Express.co.uk. However, Javier has assured that fans will find the finale satisfying. He told the tabloid, "No, I think the series will end very well, this fifth season is very good."

Talking about the taxing filming schedules he said, "I don't even think about continuity. It can't be ruled out either, that's the reality, but now I'm tired, it's a series that squeezes you a lot. The horizon that ends is very good for me mentally."

"Maybe in two years I feel like it because it is true that I have a great love for the series, but we are not with the compass set to keep things for ourselves. If in a while we want to do it because we have an idea, fine, but for now not," Javier added.

Notably, four new cast members are joining the final season of the crime thriller, including Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Patrick Criado, Alberto Amarilla, and José Manuel Seda. The fifth season will reportedly consist of 10 episodes.