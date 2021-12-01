Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Release Date And Streaming Time On Netflix, Details Here

Netflix's biggest show Money Heist is all set to return this December in India. The makers of the hit Spanish series, which became a global phenomenon on the streaming platform, have divided the finale season into two volumes. The first volume was released in September and the second and final volume will be releasing this week.

The cast wrapped up the production of its final season in May. The Season 5 ended on an emotional note as the viewers witnessed the death of the biggest character of the series, Tokyo (Ursula Corbero). The inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri) captures The Professor and discovers his hideout. You will have to wait a bit and watch the final volume to know if the Professor and his gang will succeed in their Bank of Spain Heist.

The second volume of Money Heist's Season 5 will be streaming on Netflix on December 3.

Money Heist Season 5 Streaming Time

The volume 2 of fifth season will release at 1.30 pm IST on December 3 in India.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Episodes

Money Heist's Season 5, Volume 2 will have five episodes. The tenth and the final episode is titled as A Family Tradition.

Money Heist Cast

The series stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herran as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Luka Peros as Marseille and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.