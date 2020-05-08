    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mothers Day 2020: What If Sheldon, Chandler And Jake Had Desi Mothers?

      By Lekhaka
      |

      No matter how old we get, we will always be the same adored child in our mothers' eyes! Nothing can come close to their overfeeding nature, unfiltered life-lessons, overtly dramatic silences, intrusive dating advice, embarrassing nicknames (for us) and the warmest comforting hugs.

      What If Sheldon, Chandler And Jake Had Desi Mothers?

      And most of us have been at the receiving end of their berating too, while also having watched our siblings or friends get their fair share.

      But have you ever wondered if some of our favourite TV characters got the same treatment? What if their mothers were just like the traditional desi Maa? Well, wonder no more!

      What If Sheldon, Chandler And Jake Had Desi Mothers?

      This Mother's Day, Comedy Central reimagines a series of hilarious letters laced with care and love, written by the typical desi Maa to popular characters from our beloved shows - Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

      What If Sheldon, Chandler And Jake Had Desi Mothers?

      Comedy Central celebrates this special occasion with a desi twist through a quirky social media campaign - #MaaOnCC, as Sheldon & Raj, Jake & Charles, and Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler & Ross receive letters from their fictitious Maa.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Comedy Central India (@comedycentralin) on

      More hilarious letters will be shared on the Instagram profile for other beloved characters as everyone celebrates the Mother's Day coming Sunday, by spending time with theirs loved ones amid the lockdown.

      Hasmukh: Vir Das Thanks Delhi High Court For Dismissing Plea Against His Netflix Show

      Shah Rukh Khan's New Nextflix Production 'Betaal' To Release On May 24

      Read more about: comedy central mothers day 2020
      Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 16:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 8, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X