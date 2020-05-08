Mothers Day 2020: What If Sheldon, Chandler And Jake Had Desi Mothers?

No matter how old we get, we will always be the same adored child in our mothers' eyes! Nothing can come close to their overfeeding nature, unfiltered life-lessons, overtly dramatic silences, intrusive dating advice, embarrassing nicknames (for us) and the warmest comforting hugs.

And most of us have been at the receiving end of their berating too, while also having watched our siblings or friends get their fair share.

But have you ever wondered if some of our favourite TV characters got the same treatment? What if their mothers were just like the traditional desi Maa? Well, wonder no more!

This Mother's Day, Comedy Central reimagines a series of hilarious letters laced with care and love, written by the typical desi Maa to popular characters from our beloved shows - Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Comedy Central celebrates this special occasion with a desi twist through a quirky social media campaign - #MaaOnCC, as Sheldon & Raj, Jake & Charles, and Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler & Ross receive letters from their fictitious Maa.

More hilarious letters will be shared on the Instagram profile for other beloved characters as everyone celebrates the Mother's Day coming Sunday, by spending time with theirs loved ones amid the lockdown.

