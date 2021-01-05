Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Sacred Games Season 2 ‘A Disappointment'; Talks About Season 3's Possibility

Nawazuddin Siddiqui As Ganesh Gaitonde

After season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, fans were excited to see where the story would lead Inspector Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan, and how he would save the beloved city of Mumbai. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, season 2 had also introduced new characters like Pankaj Tripathi's Khanna Guruji and Kalki Koechlin's Batya Abelman.

Nawazuddin On Sacred Games' Global Fan Following

Notably, Nawazuddin revealed that Sacred Games' international following was the reason makers opted to work on a season 2. He recalled interacting with fans while in Rome and said "Sacred Games got the kind of worldwide acclaim that none of us associated with the series had seen before. I remember shooting in Rome for Tannishtha Chatterjee's film and over there too there were so many people talking to me about Sacred Games. So we all felt it was right to do it again, and we did a second season."

Nawazuddin On Sacred Games Season 3

Despite the low rating of season 2, the crime thriller's loyal fans were hoping that the makers would redeem the story with a new season. However, Nawazuddin said that season 3 won't be happening. He added, "Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been said. There is nothing left in Vikram Chandra's novel to be put in Season 3."